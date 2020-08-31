Dublin's Coast: The best things to do on your next day out

We have come up with a bunch of ideas for fun-filled days around Dublin's North and South Coast.

After the past few months, we have all caught the bug for fun days out in Dublin. In fairness, Dublin has an abundance of experiences for thrill-seekers, history buffs, foodies and everyone in between. Dublin is the name, fun-filled days out is the game.

For a while now, we have been highlighting different areas of the city and now we move to the Dublin's North and South Coast to see what the craic is with exciting adventures, delicious food, cultural experiences and more. Lads, we are spoilt for choice.

Need an itinerary for your next day out in Dublin? Well, we might just have you sorted with this one, no matter what your interests are.

Biddy's Cottage

The only way to describe Biddy's Cottage in the heart of Dalkey is magical. Enjoy traditional Irish cooking (and some of Biddy's famous oatcakes) as you're transported back to a simpler time in this authentic Irish cottage. Relax by the cosy turf fire as you hear tales of Dalkey, the island and Ireland of yesterday.

Teddy's Ice Cream at Dun Laoghaire Pier

How could we not include this one on the list? Because no walk along Dun Laoghaire Pier would be complete without Teddy's Ice Cream. proclaiming itself as Dublin's best ice cream, it has been serving pier-strollers, visitors and locals in Dun Laoghaire since 1950.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honório Jacometto (@honoriojacometto) on May 28, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Dinner in Malahide Village

The food scene in this charming North Dublin village is simply next-level. For lovers of seafood, Fishshack will give you your fix of that. You'll get wonderful pub grub at Gibney's and if you're in the area for brunch, head to Gourmet Food Parlour.

Old Street Restaurant is run by local couple Mark and Adriana Fitzpatrick who restored one of the oldest buildings in the area. They offer delicious casual dining along with a contemporary cocktail bar and award-winning wine list.

Dinner in Howth

If we're going to talk about foodie experiences along Dublin's North Coast, we definitely can't skip over Howth. From delicious pub grub in The Bloody Stream to wood-fired oven pizza in The Doghouse Blues Tearooms to stunning wings in O'Connel's, this village is as tasty as it is beautiful. And of course, there's always the option of grabbing fish and chips from Leo Burdock's and sitting on the pier.

Dalkey Heritage Town and Castle

Brought to you by Living History actors, Dalkey's heritage is brought to life at Dalkey Castle. You'll get an insight into the Dalkey of medieval times as the actors take you on a guided tour and show you the way of life inside the castle hundreds of years ago.

(Image via Dalkey Castle on Facebook)

Ardgillan Castle and Demense

With stunning gardens and parklands perched above the scenic coastline, and of course the historical castle, this place is nearly a whole day out in itself. Originally built in 1738, the castle is steeped in history which features figures who were quite central to life in Ireland under British rule. Check out more here.

Skerries Mills

Skerries Mills consists of two windmills and a watermill as well as a cafe, an award-winning craft shop and an exhibition space. Guided tours are available, giving you the chance to learn about the intriguing history of this site. You'll also have the opportunity to try your hand at grinding, watch the waterwheel at work and take a stroll through the cornfields to reach one of the windmills.

Ok, guys, this is where Dublin's South Coast gets really exciting.

Rock Climbing in Dalkey

Rock climbing in Dalkey Quarry is one of the most thrilling adventures in Dublin. Suitable for all abilities, you get a truly unique view over Dublin City and Dublin Bay. It costs €59 per person and last 2.5 hours. If you're in the market for your fix of adrenaline, then this is a fantastic way to get it.

Dalkey Kayaking

While you're in the Dalkey area, you can't pass up the opportunity to take to the water on a beautiful kayaking tour. Suitable for those with experience and complete beginners, the guided tours last three hours and if you're lucky, you might make friends with a couple of seals. Check out more and book your experience here.

Forty Foot

Ah, a Dublin tradition like no other. There's nothing like a dip at the Forty Foot. Whether we're in the depths of January or in the midst of August sunshine, you're guaranteed to find eager swimmers, many of whom have been taking the plunge here for decades.

Shane's Howth Adventures

Shane's Howth Adventures offers a diverse range of outdoor experiences depending on what kind of adventure you're in the market for. The Howth Safari Hiking Tour gives you the chance to appreciate this unique UNESCO Biosphere, while the E-Bike tour takes you on a thrilling adventure around the scenic Howth Head. For the seafood lovers among us, there is also a Coastal Walk and Chowder Trail.

Dollymount Kite Surfing

Get ready to glide, surf and fly as you take to the water at Dollymount Beach for some kite surfing. Organised by Pure Magic Dublin, you are guaranteed to get your fix of thrill and adrenaline during this sensational experience. Prices vary depending on how many lessons you want to do. Check out more here.

Stroll along the Great South Wall

To see Dublin from another unique vantage point, take a stroll down the Great South Wall at Poolbeg. Jutting out into Dublin Bay, walking all the way to Poolbeg Lighthouse at the end gives you fantastic views of Dublin's south coast as well as the northside and the city centre. As far as leisurely family strolls go, this is quite a refreshing one.

Drive-In Movies at Leopardstown

This has become mega-popular and there's a reason for that. What better way to enjoy an afternoon with the family than with snacks, a beloved movie and all from the comfort of your car! Looking for a rainy day activity to entertain the kids? We think you've just found it. You can check out the movie listings and book tickets here.

Take a dip at the Vico Baths

Hailed by many as the best spot along Dublin's coast to go for a swim, the Vico Baths is complete with a changing area and steps to get into the water. Top tip: head here at sunset for an ultra-relaxing and refreshing dip. Nestled along the cliffs between Killiney and Dalkey, it's a popular spot for many to grab a snap for Instagram.

Newbridge House and Gardens

Newbridge House and Gardens is a multitude of experiences rolled into one. First of all, there is Ireland's only intact Georgian mansion where you can go on a guided tour and learn about a rich history spanning three centuries. After that, there is some wonderful family fun to be had at the farm, where the little one can say hello to Shetland and Connemara ponies, pigs, goats, baby chicks, bunnies, birds and more species that are protected here.

Malahide to Portmarnock Coastal Walk

Depending on how much walking you want to do, there are plenty of starting points for this scenic walk. If you're starting your day in Malahide Castle and Gardens, you can take a stroll down to the village (and maybe stop off for a 99) before making your way to the coast and continuing towards Portmarnock as you pass little beaches and enclaves. There are plenty of opportunities to take a dip along the way and once you reach Portmarnock Beach, you can throw down a towel and rest those legs.

Looking for more inspiration? screenshot this bingo card to tick off some of the best attractions along the coast of Dublin!

For breathtaking adventures, new experiences and fun family days out, Dublin's north and south coasts are hard to beat. After the past few months, we are full of excitement and enthusiasm at the idea of experiencing everything Dublin has to offer. For the ultimate day out in Dublin, we think we've provided you with more than enough inspiration. From rejuvenating plunges in the Irish sea to the best views of Dublin from above, we are so ready to explore and discover the best bits of the city.

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!