Dundrum Town Centre has all the safety measures in place so we can return to shop, eat and be entertained

Dundrum Town Centre has put in place all of the health and safety measures to ensure that we can return to shop, eat and be entertained.

Upon entering the centre, you'll see signs reminding visitors to keep their distance from others and not to shop in large groups. There are also queue systems in place to ensure that this physical distancing can be facilitated.

They also now have a one-way system to help customers safely navigate the centre as well as an abundance of hand-sanitiser stations. Visitors are also reminded to check the opening times of certain times before going and to wear face coverings.

On their social media and through their in-mall displays, customers are reminded of the practices that can help them stay safe.

They've also introduced enhanced cleaning procedures of the centre and car parks, with a focus on customer touchpoints.

Plus, there is live monitoring of footfall to ensure that there aren't too many people in the centre at one time and queue systems outside the centre to manage capacity.

Customers are encouraged to use contactless payment when making purchases in the centre.

They have also introduced a 'Crowd Checker'

Helping customers plan their visit, Dundrum's new online Crowd Checker provides shoppers with live updates on how popular the centre is in real-time so that they know when to visit to beat the crowds. Check it out here.

Now that we know we can head along and feel safe, what's on offer?

Well, Siam Thai has the usual deliciousness on offer in the form of amazing cuisine and cocktails. Ideal for a relaxed yet fun dinner and drinks, you'll be able to catch a live band five nights a week as you dig into some mouth-watering Thai food. With all of the necessary health and safety measures in place, you can be assured that your experience will be as enjoyable as possible.

There's also the Candlelight Bar, the modern 1920's style speakeasy where you can sip bespoke concoctions made by a team of award-winning mixologists. Make sure you're feeling peckish, as there is a wonderful selection of Thai tapas and bar bites to be enjoyed here. Complete with a stunning cocktail selection, stylish decor and the new Secret Garden Bar, it makes for one stylish evening out, whether you're with your pals or having a date night with bae.

As you know, the centre is bursting with delicious dining options. Siam Thai and wagamama are great for some fab Asian food. Meanwhile, meat-lovers can head to Five Guys or The Counter. For lovers of pizza, there's Milano and Jamie's Italian and for a quick bite, you can head to O'Briens sandwich Café.

The movie buffs among us, or just anyone who enjoys a quality cinema experience, will be delighted to know that Movies @ Dundrum has also reopened with all of the necessary health and safety measures in place including scattered seating. Showing some seriously unreal blockbusters and absolute classics, it's a wonderful shout if you're in the market for a night at the cinema.

And that's just a taster. To check out what else there is to do, eat and drink at Dundrum Town Centre, you can head here.

Some of the retailers in Dundrum Town Centre, including Off Beat Donuts, Rainforest Adventure Golf, Hotel Chocolat, L'Occitane en Provence and The Body Shop, are offering discounts to HSE staff! See the full list here.