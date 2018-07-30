Sponsored

We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em

Who wants to listen to the man live?!

George Ezra

George Ezra, that caramel-voiced angel of a singer-songwriter, is coming to Belfast next month — and we're giving one lucky winner four tickets to the gig. Cos we're sound.

The Custom House Square (CHSq) Festival, in association with Smirnoff, returns to the Northern Irish city on Friday August 10 for what promises to be an unreal evening, with performances from Hudson Taylor, Dan Caplen and, of course, headliner George Ezra. Demand has been phenomenal for the festival and it's now sold out, so our winners will be very fortunate indeed.

Having recently released his second album Staying At Tamara’s, Ezra is set to wow festival goers with a collection of infectious songs about dreaming, anxieties, love and the wonders of travelling.

We dare you not tap your foot while listening to one of his absolute bangers — like this one...

Paradise

But great music isn't all that the CHSq Festival will be serving up — they've also got ‘The Smirnoff Soda Smash’.

Smirnoff's newest concoction is perfect for the summer months and contains just three ingredients. This juicy drink blends Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka with the clean and crisp bubbles of soda water and the refreshing taste of fresh citrus fruits, thoroughly smashed into a highball glass to give a lip smacking smash of flavour.

And it's only 52 calories per serve.

If that all sounds good to you, it's definitely worth trying to whip up The Smirnoff Soda Smash in the comfort of your own home.

Here's how the CHSq Festival went last year

For your chance to bag four tickets to George Ezra at CHSq Festival in Belfast, simply fill in the entry form below.

Best of luck!

Visit drinkaware.ie

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
I Tried Out The VIP Riverdance Experience - Here's What It's Like
I Tried Out The VIP Riverdance Experience - Here's What It's Like
Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
The Jacksons Are Doing Their First Ever Irish Gig In Dun Laoghaire Next Month
The Jacksons Are Doing Their First Ever Irish Gig In Dun Laoghaire Next Month
Step Through The Archway And Experience GREATyard On Richmond Street This Weekend
Step Through The Archway And Experience GREATyard On Richmond Street This Weekend
Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
Sponsored

Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
Dublin

PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off
Dublin

VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
Feature

You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group