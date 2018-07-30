We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em

Who wants to listen to the man live?!

George Ezra, that caramel-voiced angel of a singer-songwriter, is coming to Belfast next month — and we're giving one lucky winner four tickets to the gig. Cos we're sound.

The Custom House Square (CHSq) Festival, in association with Smirnoff, returns to the Northern Irish city on Friday August 10 for what promises to be an unreal evening, with performances from Hudson Taylor, Dan Caplen and, of course, headliner George Ezra. Demand has been phenomenal for the festival and it's now sold out, so our winners will be very fortunate indeed.

Having recently released his second album Staying At Tamara’s, Ezra is set to wow festival goers with a collection of infectious songs about dreaming, anxieties, love and the wonders of travelling.

We dare you not tap your foot while listening to one of his absolute bangers — like this one...

Paradise

But great music isn't all that the CHSq Festival will be serving up — they've also got ‘The Smirnoff Soda Smash’.

Smirnoff's newest concoction is perfect for the summer months and contains just three ingredients. This juicy drink blends Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka with the clean and crisp bubbles of soda water and the refreshing taste of fresh citrus fruits, thoroughly smashed into a highball glass to give a lip smacking smash of flavour.

And it's only 52 calories per serve.

If that all sounds good to you, it's definitely worth trying to whip up The Smirnoff Soda Smash in the comfort of your own home.

Here's how the CHSq Festival went last year

For your chance to bag four tickets to George Ezra at CHSq Festival in Belfast, simply fill in the entry form below.

Loading...

Best of luck!

Visit drinkaware.ie