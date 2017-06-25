Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets

Looking for a night out of the ordinary in Dublin?

Dublin is full of nooks, crannies and hidden gems, and the nightlife scene is no different.

We've teamed up with the folks at Archway lager - lovers of all things great - to bring you Dublin nightlife's best kept secrets.

You're welcome.

1. Get Free Margaritas After A Gig

If you're going to a gig this summer and you're up for a bop after, Xico is the place for you.

If you bring your concert ticket with you to Xico, you can avail of a free Margarita.

Ayyee ayyee ayyyee!

2. The Quiet Spot In Coppers

Yep, there's an actual spot in Coppers where the mood is a little more chilled if you need a breather.

It's just off the main dance floor on the second floor, and you'll always get a seat to recharge so you're ready for the 5ive Megamix at the end of the night.

3. Mingle With Celebs in Hacienda Bar

This bar doesn't look like much from the outside but it's full of surprises. You need to ring the doorbell and answer a few questions before entering.

The bar looks like a cross between a Spanish country house and an old ship but best of all, it's a hot-spot with celebs.

The bar has welcomed some big names such as Ed Sheeran, Anna Friel, Saoirse Ronan and Hozier.

You never know who you might bump into while you're here.

It also has a pool table, darts and a whopper 80s tunes.



There are no set opening hours, you’ll only know if it’s in action if the yellow inner door is open.

4. Drink The Best Cocktails In This Secret Bar

Want to spend the night in a secret location?

The Blind Pig is an exclusive speakeasy and its location is kept on the DL.

You need a password to enter and the location will only be shared via email after booking.

Top class cocktails for a memorable night on the town.

5. Get Cosy At Dublin's Tiniest Pub

You've probably passed the little red door on Dawson Street a thousand times but have you ever taken a walk downstairs to discover the charms that lie within?

The Dawson Lounge is perfectly located a stone's throw away from St. Stephen's Green and is the ideal spot to rest your weary feet if you're wandering around town.

The bar is smaller than your average living room but this just makes the atmosphere all the more cosy. A hidden gem right in the heart of Dublin City.