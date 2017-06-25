Sponsored

Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets

A night to remember!

Night Out

Looking for a night out of the ordinary in Dublin?

Dublin is full of nooks, crannies and hidden gems, and the nightlife scene is no different.

We've teamed up with the folks at Archway lager - lovers of all things great - to bring you Dublin nightlife's best kept secrets.

You're welcome.

1. Get Free Margaritas After A Gig

If you're going to a gig this summer and you're up for a bop after, Xico is the place for you.

If you bring your concert ticket with you to Xico, you can avail of a free Margarita.

Ayyee ayyee ayyyee!

A post shared by Xico (@xicodublin) on

2. The Quiet Spot In Coppers

Yep, there's an actual spot in Coppers where the mood is a little more chilled if you need a breather.

It's just off the main dance floor on the second floor, and you'll always get a seat to recharge so you're ready for the 5ive Megamix at the end of the night.

A post shared by Oli Urpi (@urpdawg) on

3. Mingle With Celebs in Hacienda Bar

This bar doesn't look like much from the outside but it's full of surprises. You need to ring the doorbell and answer a few questions before entering.

The bar looks like a cross between a Spanish country house and an old ship but best of all, it's a hot-spot with celebs.

The bar has welcomed some big names such as Ed Sheeran, Anna Friel, Saoirse Ronan and Hozier.

You never know who you might bump into while you're here.

It also has a pool table, darts and a whopper 80s tunes.

There are no set opening hours, you’ll only know if it’s in action if the yellow inner door is open.

4. Drink The Best Cocktails In This Secret Bar

Want to spend the night in a secret location?

The Blind Pig is an exclusive speakeasy and its location is kept on the DL.

You need a password to enter and the location will only be shared via email after booking.

Top class cocktails for a memorable night on the town.

5. Get Cosy At Dublin's Tiniest Pub

You've probably passed the little red door on Dawson Street a thousand times but have you ever taken a walk downstairs to discover the charms that lie within?

The Dawson Lounge is perfectly located a stone's throw away from St. Stephen's Green and is the ideal spot to rest your weary feet if you're wandering around town.

The bar is smaller than your average living room but this just makes the atmosphere all the more cosy. A hidden gem right in the heart of Dublin City.

A post shared by Tim O'Donohue (@tmanintenn) on

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Dublin's Best Beer Gardens For When The Sun Shines
Dublin's Best Beer Gardens For When The Sun Shines
Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave
Need A Break From Beer Gardens? Here's An Alternative Way To Cool Down In Dublin During The Heatwave
Planning A Trip To London? This Hotel Has The City On Its Doorstep
Planning A Trip To London? This Hotel Has The City On Its Doorstep
The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
Sponsored

12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Dublin

Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
News

Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group