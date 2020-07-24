Guinness Open Gate Brewery has opened a new beer garden with food served to outdoor snugs

Guinness Open Gate Brewery has opened a brand new beer garden featuring unreal snugs and it looks absolutely class.

As pubs, bars and restaurants reopen, we're all looking for somewhere to reunite with friends this summer. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery has opened a brand new (and seriously gorgeous) beer garden, serving tasty food to enjoy alongside an experimental brew. They are offering table service across the taproom and beer garden, meaning you can enjoy a burger and a beer from the comfort of your snug.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is the home of experimentation, where the brewer's licence is “anything they dream up, they brew up”. This means that there are plenty of opportunities to try some delightful and surprising beers that you wouldn't get the chance to try outside the brewery (some of which might have just been brewed that day!). Inspiring experimentations have taken place here for over 100 years which has led to some beloved results, such as Hop House 13.

As always, the beer specialists are on hand to help you make the most of your experience as they help you select the tasting paddle to best suit your palate. With a constantly rotating roster of beers, no visit is the same as the last. Upon visiting, you'll be able to try a lineup of fresh beers such as their Tropical IPA, Black Forest Stout and their Smoothie IPA, perfect to enjoy on a nice summer's day. There are also some guest taps from their brewing neighbours. You can check out the fresh tap lineup on Twitter.

The Taproom in the Guinness Open Gate Brewery brings you right into the heart of urban brewing. What better way to experience the magic of the home of experimentation at Guinness than to enjoy your paddle of drinks as you listen to the hum of the brewing process?

Make sure to come hungry, as their menus are specifically designed to complement the beers you're tasting.

Fancy visiting? The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is located on 53 James’s Street St James’s Gate, Dublin 8. Round up your crew and get ready for an evening filled with good beer, great food and an amazing opportunity to discover your new-found love for experimental brews.

Rest assured the brewery is implementing all of the important health and safety guidelines including reduced capacity, sufficient spacing between visitors and table service.

Guests are asked to book online in advance. Make sure to book your table here and check out their slick outdoor snugs this weekend.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is open from 5:00pm until 10:00pm, Thursday to Saturday.

Stay tuned for exciting events and brunch offers, keep an eye on their Instagram for more details.

Please drink responsibly.