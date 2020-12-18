Here are the class Irish acts playing the Jameson Connects

Jameson Connects will bring together some amazing Irish performers for a special virtual gig.

Jameson is hosting yet another unreal virtual event in the lead up to Christmas. On Tuesday, December 23 at 9pm, we'll be able to enjoy a drink at home while watching some super exciting Irish acts perform for us. As far as Christmas nights in go, this is a pretty class one.

2020 brought us many ups and downs. And if we've learned one thing, it's how much we crave and appreciate connections. With that being the biggest challenge this crazy year has presented, we still managed to connect and celebrate together in innovative ways.

That's why we're super excited for Jameson Connects, which aims to bring a real connection back to the magic of Christmas.

So, where will it take place and who will be involved? We will be able to tune in on Jameson's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and sets will be streamed from various venues around the city.

James Vincent McMorrow

Between hauntingly beautiful tracks such as Ghosts to more boppy songs like Headlights, James is sure to put on a great show for us, streamed from Jameson Bow St Distillery, the home of Jameson.

James is one of Ireland's most well-known musical success stories in the past few years, and we're buzzed to see him perform at Jameson Connects.

Saint Sister and Lisa Hannigan

This Irish trad duo, whose music has been described as "atmosfolk", will play a set streamed from the Palace Bar.

They'll be joined by fellow Irish singer and composer Lisa Hannigan. Hannigan has released three gorgeous solo albums since becoming a solo artist in 2007. The two of these acts together are sure to put on an absolutely stunning set.

The Scratch

Irish rock/trad band The Scratch are sure to liven up your evening with their set from The Cobblestone. With a truly unique sound, The Scratch has sold out a string of Irish dates, they'll bring their authentic sound to Jameson Connects.

Jameson Connects will be hosted by Nealo on Tuesday, December 23 at 9pm. Pour yourself a drink, sit back and enjoy a stellar lineup of Irish talent that will connect us to what we've missed this year: the pub conversations and the exhilaration of live music.

You can tune in through Jameson's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Please enjoy Jameson responsibly.