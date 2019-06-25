Here’s How You Can Win A Dublin Home Worth €250,000
You probably think I’m having you on, don’t you?
Well, I’m totally serious. You can actually win a Dublin house worth €250,000, plus an added €10,000 to turn it into a home.
Because Balscadden Football Club is holding a draw with a life-changing prize to be won. And with just four days left until the draw, you can get two tickets for the price of one. That means you’ll get two tickets for €100 before the draw takes place on Saturday, June 29.
The lucky ticket holder will win the brand new two-bedroom townhouse in Balrothery, Co. Dublin, which was developed by one of Ireland’s leading construction companies, Larry Kiernan Plant Hire Ltd.
The house, which has an ‘A’ rated energy efficiency tag, has a south-facing garden which includes a steel shed with concrete floor and electricity.
It also has a front driveway finished with cobble lock which has ample room for two cars, and an attic complete with Stira stair access and a Velux roof window.
Located in the picturesque North Dublin town of Balrothery, it’s just 15 minutes from Dublin Airport and 35 minutes from the city centre.
Ah now, that’s some prize for one prize. So, how can you be in with a chance of getting your hands on this unbelievable prize?
Well, you can buy a ticket here.
They also have some fairly unreal runner-up prizes as well, including a Mediterranean cruise for two, a Christmas trip to Lapland for a family of four, plus trips to Rome, Barcelona and Berlin.
The purpose of the draw is to raise funds for the development of a new football pitch for Balscadden FC.
So if any of these prizes tickle your fancy, be quick! You only have a few days to grab two tickets for the price of one.
€100 for a house? Sign me up.
To learn more about the house, other prizes, and how to get tickets, you can click here.