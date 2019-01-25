Holistic Health Goals You Can Actually Achieve

Making the decision to switch to a healthier lifestyle is a common goal, but it's not always clear where to begin or how to actually make it fit into your current routine.

A common misconception (I know I feel this way) is that overhauling your lifestyle and opting for a healthier one is a lot of work and too much to take on. Firstly, let's be honest - you'll need to work hard for it. But isn't something great worth working for?

Can't get that dream bod for nothing peeps, sorry.

You've decided this is what you're gonna do - grand, first step done and dusted. Now it's about making small adjustments in diet, outlook and exercise. You'll be on your way to a healthier lifestyle before you know it.

Luckily for all of us aiming to smash 2019 and make it our healthiest year yet, LloydsPharmacy has set up an epic transformation programme to help us along the way.

Available in 91 of their stores, the new 8 week ‘Change Your Health Direction’ programme focuses on your individual goals, whether you want to care for your skin more, focus on healthy eating, cut down or even quit smoking or simply embrace positive aging and increase your energy levels.

You get one-to-one advice and support from a Health Coach in your local LloydsPharmacy which is so much better than signing up for a generic plan that might not suit you, your goals or your lifestyle.

How does it work?

The 8-week programme takes a holistic approach to health and will guide you along the way to achieving your goals. From diet plans and exercising tips to recipe guides and BMI checks - there is so much on offer here and.... it's all completely FREE!

There are two features I just love about this programme; the health transformation diary and the education around food labels. I don't know about you, but when it comes to sugars, salt, fats etc. I get totally lost and have no idea of what I should and shouldn't eat. Yes, I know the basics but there are so many hidden ingredients it's hard to know.

You'll get a crash course in how to pick the right foods for your own eating plan and great ideas for snacks and sourcing sugary drink alternatives. Once you do this a few times when food shopping, it will become second nature and you'll be a whizz at picking the right foods.

My first impression of this programme was how personalised it was - you legit feel like it's tailored to your exact needs which makes it much easier to apply to day-to-day living. The smallest of changes to your lifestyle can make a massive difference, whether it's introducing more fruit and veg into your diet or going for a short walk each day - these are all stepping stones that lead to reaching milestones.

There's nothing worse than starting an unrealistic plan and not succeeding - if anything, this hinders your drive to try again. When you sign up to LloydsPharmacy Change Your Health Direction plan, you have all the knowledge and support you need to stick with it and absolutely nail it!

