The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year

Who's coming along?!

The House of Peroni's return is nearly upon us — and it looks like there's even more to look forward to than usual.

Taking place between Thursday July 5 and Sunday July 15, The House of Peroni will become the home of Sprezzatura celebrating up and coming craftsmanship and creativity across food, drink and fashion in its brand-new location at 130-133 St. Stephen's Green, just off Grafton St. As you know, entry is free and on a first come first serve basis, but there’s also a limited number of masterclass events running you can buy tickets for.

We've already told you about the residency's array of dishes created by Clanbrassil House's Grainne O'Keefe and Hugh Higgins, previously Head Chef in Luna, as well as their innovative cocktail menu designed by Federico Riezzo, but today we want to tell you about all the masterclasses that are set to take place at the House of Peroni this time around...

1. Mixology

The residency’s Master of Mixology, Federico Riezzo, will host a number of hour-long masterclasses where participants will learn the art of mixology, learning the key steps and basic skills to crafting the perfect drinks, and recreate two Peroni Nastro Azzurro infused drinks, to enjoy with aperitivo bites.

Time:

  • 6pm, Thursdays July 5
  • 8pm, Thursday July 5
  • 8pm, Friday July 6
  • 8pm, Saturday July 7
  • 6pm, Thursday July 12
  • 8pm, Thursday July 12
  • 8pm, Friday July 13
  • 8pm, Saturday 14

Price: €21.80

Buy your tickets HERE.

Peroni Watermelon

2. Pasta

Italian chef Riccardo Grande will host four fresh pasta making masterclasses where you'll learn how to make your own pasta dough from scratch and craft it into traditional Italian pasta shapes. Following the masterclass your pasta will then be cooked for you for you while you enjoy a Peroni Nastro Azzurro or a Peroni Nastro Azzurro infusion created by Federico Riezzo.

Time:

  • 6pm, Friday July 6
  • 6pm, Saturday July 7
  • 6pm, Friday July 13
  • 6pm, Saturday July 14

Price: €27.25

Buy your tickets HERE.

Peroni Pasta

3. The Italian Brunch

You'll have plenty of opportunity to experience the flavours of contemporary Italy at The Italian Brunch, with menu curated by Hugh Higgins, formerly Head Chef at Luna, and Grainne O Keefe, Head Chef at Clanbrassil House, where you can look forward to a three-course Italian brunch, with a choice of cicchetti, secondi and dolci, served with a Peroni Ambra or Piccola on arrival, and a choice of one Peroni Nastro Azzurro drink served with your food.

Time:

  • 12pm, Saturday July 7
  • 12.45pm, Saturday July 7
  • 1.30pm, Saturday July 7
  • 2.15pm, Saturday July 7
  • 12pm, Sunday July 8
  • 12.45pm, Sunday July 8
  • 1.30pm, Sunday July 8
  • 2.15pm, Sunday July 8
  • 12pm, Saturday July 14
  • 12.45pm, Saturday July 14
  • 1.30pm, Saturday July 14
  • 2.15pm, Saturday July 14
  • 12pm, Sunday July 15
  • 12.45pm, Sunday July 15
  • 1.30pm, Sunday July 15
  • 2.15pm, Sunday July 15

Price: €27.25

Buy your tickets HERE.

Peroni Yum

4. Fashion

During this two-hour class, Lorna Daly of When Poppy Met Daisy will guide guests through clothing alteration hacks, which will demonstrate just how much great tailoring is the key to effortless style, as well as how to create a bespoke bow tie, scarf or pocket square while sipping on Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Time:

  • 4pm, Saturday July 7
  • 4pm, Saturday July 14

Price: €27.25

Buy your tickets HERE.

Fashionista

5. Creative Council

Chaired by Irish-Italian stylist Aisling Farinella, this exclusive talk will delve into Scottish fashion designer Jonathan Saunders’s career, his navigation of the fashion industry, and The House of Peroni’s fashion mentorship programme, which offer one Irish fashion creative access to a group of fashion industry experts who will mentor, counsel and support eight emerging fashion designers over ten months.

Time: 3pm, Friday July 13

Price: €16.35

Buy your tickets HERE.

Fashion Industry

The House of Peroni is open to the public from Thursday, July 5 until Sunday, July 15. Entry is free and on a first come first served basis. Over 18s only.

Visit drinkaware.ie

The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
