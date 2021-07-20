How to win €600 taxi credit for you and a mate for Dublin’s sustainable green taxi

Bolt, Dublin's green taxi service, is giving a lucky Lovin Dublin reader €300 taxi credit for both them and a friend as we get back OUT out. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't say no to this as the world opens up!

With an average wait time of only three minutes, Bolt has thousands of drivers across Dublin ready to bring nightlife lovers, foodies and boogie people to that long-awaited catch-up. Oh, and if you’re new to Bolt, you can get 50% off your first five taxi trips. The good news just keeps on comin'.

Want to get your hands on the €300 credit for your next few nights out? All you have to do is follow @Bolt_Ireland on Instagram, like their Instagram post and tag a friend in the comments who could use some taxi credit too.

Bolt is the leading European mobility platform focused on making urban travel more convenient, reliable and sustainable.

What makes Bolt so green? As part of Bolt’s Green Plan, a long-term commitment to minimise the ecological footprint of the company, all Bolt trips in Europe are 100% carbon-neutral.

Bolt is the leading European mobility platform with 50 million customers in over 40 countries. Bolt will bring 130,000 e-scooters to more than 175 cities across the continent in 2021, becoming Europe's largest operator.

The Irish public can order taxis via the Bolt app, with options including Bolt Shield, where the car has a protective shield, and Bolt Green, for a hybrid or electric taxi. In Ireland, 33% of cars on the Bolt platform are hybrid or electric, and over 65% have protective shields between drivers and passengers, with these numbers expected to rise.

The Bolt app is available on iOS and Android. To give yourself the chance to win the €300 taxi credit for Bolt, make sure to head to this Instagram post.