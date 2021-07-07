Introducing you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, the pairing you'll love this summer

By Brian Dillon

July 7, 2021 at 12:46pm

Sponsored

Introducing you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, the pairing you'll love this summer

What makes the perfect pairing? Things like strawberries and cream, cookies and milk, and salt and caramel might come to mind. But we have another one for you, guys. Let us introduce you to Martini Fiero & Tonic, a refreshing 50/50 pairing you're going to want to enjoy with friends this summer.

Are you planning on having your pals over to the back garden soon? With the long, bright evenings and the summer vibes in full swing, there has been no better time than now to introduce them to Martini Fiero & Tonic, perhaps the perfect summer pairing.

Made with 100% natural fruity flavours with a blend of white wines and botanicals including Spanish orange peel, Martini Fiero makes for a delicious and balanced bittersweet orange tasting vermouth. Best served with tonic (50/50) over ice, get ready for the ultimate Aperitivo moment this summer.

Martini originated in 1863 from a perfect Italian pair, Alessandro Martini and Luigi Rossi. Having surpassed its 150th year, it has proven to be a timelessly stylish component to any summer affair, whether it's on the Italian Coast or in your Dublin back garden. ‘Fiero’ means ‘proud’, ‘intense’ and ‘bold’ in Italian, which definitely translates onto the palette when sipping Martini, providing a stunning Aperitivo moment.

Aperitivo has become a beloved tradition in Italy, where friends meet in the early evening for a drink before a meal. If 2021 calls for anything, it's that: A celebration, the Italian way. Is there an easier way to do that than with a simple yet stunning Martini Fiero & Tonic pairing?

Martini Fiero is €16, available through all leading retailers and specialist independent off licences nationwide. Grab a bottle today and get ready to serve up the ultimate Italian taste and style to your friends when they arrive at your back garden affair this summer. What are you waiting for?

To find out more about the Martini range, you can head here.

Please enjoy Martini responsibly. 

