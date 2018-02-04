Ireland's Largest Craft Beer & Food Fair Is Coming Back To Dublin Next Month

There are three simple words which, when uttered to those dearest to you, can stir powerful emotions deep inside... and those words are 'beer', 'music' and 'food'.

While saying any one of those words is like music to the ear, using all three together it's like feckin' Beethoven's Sixth Symphony. Pure beauty.

If you know what we're talking about, then the Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair might be just the thing for you. Returning to the city for the sixth time, this event is taking place at the Convention Centre Dublin from Thursday March 8 until Saturday March 10.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will have 50 exhibitors, more than 400 craft brews and nine live performances.

Here's a brief rundown of everything the fair has got to offer...

Grub galore

Grazers will be in their element here.

You can spend an evening simply roaming from stall to stall sampling the diverse wares on offer from the likes of A Taste Of Sol, Barry Johns, Cornude Artisan Popcorn, Gibney's Garden Preserves, J2, Pieman, Smokin' Bones, The Rolling Donut and many, many more.

Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savoury, you're bound to find something that tickles your fancy.

A post shared by Smokin Bones (@smokinbones_ie) on Feb 4, 2018 at 11:12am PST

Brews for youse

You'll be spoiled for choice as there are literally hundreds of brews to be discovered from top brewers, cider-makers and distillers of gin, whiskey and vodka from Ireland and abroad.

You can expect offerings from (deep breath) Ballykilcavan Brewery, Barcelona Beer Company, Brewdog, Carrig Brewing Co., Grand Cru Beers, Hopfully Brewing Co., Rascals, Station Works, The Five Points Brewing Company, Wicklow Wolf Brewing Co. and a lot more.

It's a craft beer nut's dream.

The brand-new Distillers Quarter

Don't be put off by all the beer, if that's not your beverage of choice, as you might find something more your speed in the fair's latest addition: the Distillers Quarter.

Here you'll find top craft spirits and cocktails created by leading mixologists. The area has been designed to offer a cosy lounge feel where visitors will have the opportunity to sample a range of colourful combinations, some of which will have been developed exclusively for the fair.

And live entertainment!

And just to cover all the bases, they've got your evening's entertainment sorted as well.

From 6-8pm on Thursday March 8, you can see Carouse playing music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, right up to the present day. From 9.15-10.45pm, you can listen to the soulful stylings of Buck Taylor.

From 6.15-7.45pm on Friday March 9, you can see the country band Hurricane Highway. From 8.45-10.45pm, you can witness an energetic and eclectic set by The Mixtape.

From 12.30pm-2pm on Saturday March 10, you can see the '50s-inspired rock 'n' rollers The Rockets do their thing. From 2.15-4.15pm, you can take a break from the music to watch the Ireland V Scotland 6 Nations match. From 4.15-5.45pm, the music starts back up again with the crowd-pleasing Pop Gods. From 5.45-7.45pm, you can watch another 6 Nations match with France V England. And finally from 8.45-10.45pm, you can watch the ever-brilliant Camembert Quartet wow the crowd.

The fair will also have a play area where you can take on your mates in a game of pool or foosball.

Excited yet?

The opening hours of the three-day celebration are: Thursday 5–11pm, Friday 5–11pm and Saturday 12.30-11pm. To learn more about the Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fair 2018 at the Convention Centre Dublin or to pick up your tickets, click HERE.