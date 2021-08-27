Making these Mexican Chicken Nachos from scratch is actually so easy

Ah, nachos. So delicious, so filling, so aesthetically pleasing. Oh, and so easy to make! So, we thought we'd bring you a good helping of inspiration to do just that.

We have teamed up with YR Sauce to bring you some deliciously simple summer recipes and this time, it's all about nachos. Dating back to 1837, YR Sauce has been a staple in many a family occasion, big breakfast and BBQ party. And with a range including YR Original Tomato Relish, Balsamic Red Onion Relish, YR Habanero Spicy Relish and of course, their YR Original Spicy Sauce, we're expecting lots of satisfied tastebuds this summer.

For this recipe, we're using YR Habanero Spicy Relish. Here are all of the ingredients you'll need:

YR Habanero Spicy Relish

x2 Breasts of chicken diced

Plain tortilla chips

Spring onion

Sour cream

Salsa (can be homemade)

Guacamole (also can be homemade)

Grated cheddar cheese 200g

And for the salsa, you'll need:

4 tomatoes, cut in half, seeds removed and the flesh roughly chopped

3 spring onions, finely chopped

1/2 cucumber, cut in quarters, deseeded and chopped into cubes

2 chillies, cut in half, seeds removed and finely chopped

The juice of a lime

Freshly milled salt and pepper

Made in little time and with such easy steps, there's no reason not to give them a bash this weekend. To check out exactly how to make them, make sure to watch the video below.

To find out more about the YR range, head here.