Nab free tickets to AIB RTÉ Home of the Year finale screening in the Stella Cinema

Calling all house hunters! AIB are hosting an exclusive screening of the finale in the intimate surrounds of the Stella Cinema, Ranelagh.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Hoping to make this goodbye a little less bittersweet AIB are hosting one hell of a free goodbye event for the final of this year's RTÉ Home of the Year.

Over the past 8 weeks, 21 homeowner/s across Ireland have battled it out for the prestigious title of RTÉ Home of the Year 2022. Held in the beautifully restored Stella Cinema in Ranelagh, fans of the program can watch the final on the big screen, courtesy of the show's sponsor, AIB, in a location that even the judges would approve of.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception with all the trimmings in the rooftop bar of the Devlin prior to the screening, where you can enjoy some light nibbles, drinks and music.

Then, MC Brendan Courtney will host a live Q&A with Home of the Year judge and award-winning architect, Amanda Bone, and one of last year's judges, Interior designer Suzie McAdam. First-time buyers will have the opportunity to ask all the niggling design questions that came to mind during the series.

Following that, guests will enjoy the finale screening and Brendan will host the first live interview with the winners, a conversation that will no doubt hold a couple of insider nuggets on the RTÉ Home of the Year series.

As if enjoying the suspense of the finale in the stunning art deco surrounds of the Stella Cinema wasn't enough, all of the attendees will be placed into a live draw on the night to win a voucher for a hotel break worth €500.

Here are all the details on the AIB Home of the Year free event below:

What:

An exclusive live screening of the final episode of the 2022 RTÉ Home of the Year with a live Q&A and an interview with the winning homeowner/s.

When:

Tuesday April 5th, 18.30-20.15

Where:

Drinks reception prior to the screening in the Devlin's rooftop bar. The screening will take place in the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh, 117-119 Ranelagh, D6

Tickets:

Tickets are free but strictly numbered as seating is limited. Simply register your interest using the form below or fill in your details here.

Unable to make the night? Tune in on RTÉ One at 20.00 on April 5th or catch it on the RTÉ Player.