NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

The New York-style spot is marking the 4th of July with a major giveaway, a week of special offers and a beer pong championship!

Nolita New York

Looks like a local New York-style joint wants to send you on a New York jaunt in style.

George's Street's NoLIta (which takes its name from the NYC neighbourhood 'North of Little Italy') draws a lot of inspiration from the New York bar scene and classic Italian-American restaurants, so they've decided to celebrate their roots in a big way this 4th of July.

Not only are they planning a full week of celebrations for the American national holiday, with different events and offers happening each day, but they're also giving away a whopper prize to one lucky customer: a four-day holiday for two to New York City, including flights and a hotel stay!

Not too shabby at all, I think you'll agree.

To enter this competition, all customers have to do is sign their receipt with their name and phone number and drop it in the giant Uncle Sam's Hat. On Saturday July 7, 20 names will be chosen from the hat and they'll all be contacted — everyone who gets to venue within an hour of being contacted will then be added to another draw and the winner for the trip to the Big Apple will be chosen!

Now let's look at what's happening in NoLIta for the week...

Monday, July 2 — A Night in Little Italy

Ease your way into the working week with one of these offers...

All pizzas: €10

All antipasti boards: €10

Spaghetti & meatballs: €10

Peroni: €5

Italian glass of wine: €5

Tuesday, July 3 — The Best of Brooklyn

Enjoy a few drinks of the edgier variety...

Brooklyn Lager: €5

Brooklyn G&T: €6

Bulleit Bourbon cocktails: all €8

Wednesday July 4 — 4th of July Party

Experience a full on American blowout, with live music, beer pong championships, hot dog stands and complimentary Budweiser...

Hot Dogs: €4

Pretzels: €2

American flag pizza: €10

Complimentary bottles of Budweiser when you register for beer pong

Thursday, July 5 — Sex & the City Party

Assemble your crew and enjoy a bespoke Sex & The City cocktail menu while some of the best episodes from the hit show are screened. Illustrator Conor Merriman will also be drawing up personalised illustrations of customers throughout the night...

Sex & The City cocktails: €8

Complimentary sketches by illustrator Conor Merriman

Friday, July 6 — Summer In NYC

Enjoy their garden party in the sunshine, Gin & Tonic specials and DJs until late...

BBQ Special: €8

G&Ts €6 or 2 for 1 Aperol Spritz with BBQ token

Saturday, July 7 — The Big Reveal

Here's one last huge party to end the week of celebrations with a bang, featuring confetti canons, DJs, drinks, dancing and the announcement of the NYC trip winner between 6pm-8pm...

That lucky winner will soon be strolling in Central Park...

Central Park

Climbing the Statue of Liberty...

Statue Of Liberty

Or taking in a Broadway show

Broadway

For your chance to bag a trip for two to New York City, and to celebrate Independence Day in style, stop by NoLIta on George's Street between July 2-7.

Fancy booking a table in advance? Contact bookings@nolita.ie

Nolita Poster
Nolita New York City prize competition 4th of july independence day
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

