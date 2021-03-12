O'Briens has a fab whiskey sale on so here's two unreal cocktail recipes

Over the past 12 months, we've all probably tried our hand at some homemade cocktails. Well, lads, O'Briens has a fab Irish whiskey sale on at the moment.

So to celebrate, we thought we would showcase a couple of super tasty cocktails you can make at home. The sale taking place in their 34 stores across Ireland and online, so this is something we can all get involved in.

With that in mind, here are two classy and delicious cocktail recipes you should definitely try for yourself.

The Old Fashioned

Jameson Black Barrel is now €45 in O'Briens (save €5). Although it's easily enjoyed neat, it’s also great for the beloved classic The Old Fashioned.

It's matured in a combination of American oak, sherry casks and double charred bourbon barrels, comprising of a blend of 'small batch' grain and traditional Irish Pot Still whiskeys. The time spent maturing in these barrels results in intensified notes of vanilla sweetness and caramel, alongside toasted wood, fruit, and warm spice. In fact, Jameson Black Barrel won the double gold medal at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

So without further ado, here's how to use it to make the stunning Old Fashioned cocktail.

Ingredients you'll need:

50ml Jameson Black Barrel

5ml sugar syrup

2 dashes of angostura bitters

3 dashes of orange bitters

The method you'll follow:

Fill a glass or jug with ice

Add 50ml Jameson Black Barrel

Add 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Add 3 dashes Orange Bitters

Stir until ice cold

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Head here to check it out at O'Briens.

The Powers Sour

Powers is yet another beloved Irish Whiskey brand, with its origins dating back more than 200 years. And Powers Three Swallow Release is now available in O'Briens for just €40 (save €7.50).

Powers Three Swallow Release takes whiskey tradition into the 21st century, featuring all the singular characteristics of traditional Irish single pot still whiskey with some modern flair, made from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, then triple distilled in traditional copper pot stills.

And it makes for a gorgeous Powers Sour.

The ingredients you'll need:

50ml Powers Three Swallow

25ml freshly-squeezed lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup

1 egg white

1 dash of angostura bitters

Lemon twist for garnish.

The method you'll follow:

Fill a shaker with ice

Add 50ml of Powers Three Swallow

Add 25ml of freshly-squeezed lemon juice

Add 25ml of sugar syrup

Add egg white

Add 3 dashes of angostura bitters

Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass

Garnish with a lemon twist

Head here to check it out at O'Briens.

So, which one of the above will you be trying this weekend? The O'Briens Irish Whiskey Sale takes place online and in their 34 stores across Ireland for a limited time (Sale ends Easter Monday, 5th April).

To get yourself a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel while it's on sale, head here. Or, to get a bottle of Powers Three Swallow Release, head here.

Please drink responsibly.