PICS: Beautiful photo series perfectly encapsulates life in The Liberties

This beautiful photo series shows just how special life in The Liberties is.

Roe & Co, based in the wonderful cultural quarter that is Dublin 8, prides itself on Dublin history and tradition, recognising the unique characters and way of life that make this area so special to so many.

The Premium Irish whiskey brand has teamed up with Katie Kavanagh to celebrate Doortraits, an incredible photo series that highlights the unique charm of Dublin 8. Having started the project in lockdown, Katie captures the true diversity, community and spirit that is rarely found in any other part of Dublin.

And we've partnered with Roe & Co to highlight Katie's incredible work and decided to speak to Dublin 8 residents about what the area means to them and how the special connections that exist there helped them through 2020.

"To me, The Liberties is real Dublin. I love Meath Street, Thomas Street, the diversity, the mix of people that are around here."

"Dublin 8 has so many Dublin characters in it. You don't see it anywhere else, these are people that should be on television. They are pure Dubs and pure characters."

"I've been here for three months and I already feel part of the family. The people are more than friends, they're family."

"That sense of identity is really present here, it's part of culture and part of the reason we like to live here."

"If you needed help or you were even short on bread, you would just knock on someone's door. You wouldn't even knock, you'd just walk in. It's an extended family more than it's a community."

"We're so used to people being from all over. My vision of The Liberties is that it'll always be like that."

"Roe & Co really brightens up James' Street, a beautiful street that was neglected for so long."

