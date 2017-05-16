Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny

You can't beat it

Shutterstock 581416726

As part of our new series, Livin Dublin, we've teamed up with AIB to bring you some of the most up-and-coming areas of Dublin to buy a first home.

Raheny is halfway between Dublin city centre and harbourside village of Howth. The neighbourhood definitely has the best of both worlds by being so close to town while still having the beach and gorgeous green spaces just moments away. If you’re thinking of making the move, here’s why you should definitely do it…

(Psst! Make sure you try AIB's handy mortgage calculator here to find out how much you're eligible to borrow!)

1. It’s got a village feel to it

Raheny village has pretty much everything you need, from a post office to an array of shops and cafés. The famous Crescent Cottages, which were built around 1790, definitely add some character to the area, too.

2. St. Anne’s Park is the perfect place to unwind

You couldn’t find a finer park than St Anne’s to while away a Sunday afternoon. There's something for everyone, from the kids' playground to the gorgeous rose garden.

3. There's a fab farmer's market every weekend

The Red Stables market hosts an array of food, coffee and craft stalls on Saturdays. They often have a fun fair complete with bumper cars and a fun house, too.

4. There’s plenty of pubs and restaurants

You’ll have no shortage of options whether you’re looking for somewhere casual to catch up with friends or celebrating a special occasion.

Manhattan has an extensive craft beer and gin menu and their bar food is great, too. Mulino’s is a lovely Italian spot and McHugh’s Wine & Dine does a fab early bird menu.

5. It’s only 15 minutes from town

The Dart from Raheny will get you into the city centre in just 15 minutes. If that's not enough, it has five different bus routes going through the village and it’s less than 20-minutes into town by car.

6. You’ve got the coast on your doorstep

A short walk along the gorgeous coast will bring you to Bull Island and Dollymount Strand – the perfect way to relax after a busy week.

7. There’s so many facilities nearby

Schools, libraries, parks, playgrounds, pubs, restaurants, a gym and even a holistic centre – what doesn’t it have?

8. The cute cafés

They're the perfect place to stop in for a coffee and a catch-up with your nearest and dearest. Perk-u-licious Coffee House and Olive's Room in St. Anne's Park are both well worth a visit.

Are you thinking about buying your first home? We've got your back. We've teamed up with AIB to bring you all you need to know about applying for a mortgage and buying your first home in our one-stop-shop mortgage hub. Keep an eye on the mortgage hub to guide you through your journey.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week
Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week
Jargon Buster - Complicated Mortgage Terms Explained In Plain English
Jargon Buster - Complicated Mortgage Terms Explained In Plain English
Archway Lager Is Hosting An Exclusive Irish Music Event Next Week
Archway Lager Is Hosting An Exclusive Irish Music Event Next Week
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
10 Typical Things That Happen On Every Single Irish Phone Call
10 Typical Things That Happen On Every Single Irish Phone Call
Need A Change Of Career? Here Are The First Steps You Need To Take
Need A Change Of Career? Here Are The First Steps You Need To Take
Fancy Having A Romantic & Relaxing Couple's Christmas In Ireland's Most Beautiful County - Here's How
Fancy Having A Romantic & Relaxing Couple's Christmas In Ireland's Most Beautiful County - Here's How
An Exclusive MBA Event Is Coming To Dublin And It's Perfect If You're Looking To Take That Next Career Step
An Exclusive MBA Event Is Coming To Dublin And It's Perfect If You're Looking To Take That Next Career Step
10 Classic Dad Jokes That STILL Make Us Cringe
10 Classic Dad Jokes That STILL Make Us Cringe
Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Nine Reasons Everyone Wants To Live In Dublin 8 Right Now
Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
Sponsored

Ten Things To Do In Dublin This Week That Won't Cost You a Penny
10 Things Only True Dubliners Would Understand
Feature

10 Things Only True Dubliners Would Understand
Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week
Sponsored

Five Simple Steps To Kick Start Your Mortgage Journey This Week

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Sponsored

First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group