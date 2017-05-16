Livin Dublin: Eight Reasons You Should Move To Raheny

As part of our new series, Livin Dublin, we've teamed up with AIB to bring you some of the most up-and-coming areas of Dublin to buy a first home.

Raheny is halfway between Dublin city centre and harbourside village of Howth. The neighbourhood definitely has the best of both worlds by being so close to town while still having the beach and gorgeous green spaces just moments away. If you’re thinking of making the move, here’s why you should definitely do it…

1. It’s got a village feel to it

Raheny village has pretty much everything you need, from a post office to an array of shops and cafés. The famous Crescent Cottages, which were built around 1790, definitely add some character to the area, too.

2. St. Anne’s Park is the perfect place to unwind

You couldn’t find a finer park than St Anne’s to while away a Sunday afternoon. There's something for everyone, from the kids' playground to the gorgeous rose garden.

3. There's a fab farmer's market every weekend

The Red Stables market hosts an array of food, coffee and craft stalls on Saturdays. They often have a fun fair complete with bumper cars and a fun house, too.

4. There’s plenty of pubs and restaurants

You’ll have no shortage of options whether you’re looking for somewhere casual to catch up with friends or celebrating a special occasion.

Manhattan has an extensive craft beer and gin menu and their bar food is great, too. Mulino’s is a lovely Italian spot and McHugh’s Wine & Dine does a fab early bird menu.

5. It’s only 15 minutes from town

The Dart from Raheny will get you into the city centre in just 15 minutes. If that's not enough, it has five different bus routes going through the village and it’s less than 20-minutes into town by car.

6. You’ve got the coast on your doorstep

A short walk along the gorgeous coast will bring you to Bull Island and Dollymount Strand – the perfect way to relax after a busy week.

7. There’s so many facilities nearby

Schools, libraries, parks, playgrounds, pubs, restaurants, a gym and even a holistic centre – what doesn’t it have?

8. The cute cafés

They're the perfect place to stop in for a coffee and a catch-up with your nearest and dearest. Perk-u-licious Coffee House and Olive's Room in St. Anne's Park are both well worth a visit.

