Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss

The first 100 to book their place get a free cocktail!

Not sure if you're aware of this, but here at LD we kinda like brunch. And we've got a suspicion, the sneaking kind no less, that you're right there with us — so here's an event with your name all over it.

Roberta's is marking its very first birthday with an entire month of boozy brunches for the good people of Dublin to enjoy... they grow up so fast!

Kicking off their little party season is their Brunch Special on May Bank Holiday, where the first 100 people who book their place will be given a complimentary Signature Serve cocktail from their recently launched Bloody Mary Brunch menu, which includes offerings like a Classic or Quirky Bloody Mary or a simple Ketel One & Soda. 

So that's the drink sorted, so now let's look at the grub.

Pair your cocktail with a treat like Roberta's ever-popular Brekkie Pizza (yes that’s breakfast on a pizza), thick cut Brioche toast with sweet whipped ricotta & plum jam, or the healthy Goats Cheese salad with watercress, quinoa, crunchy kale, pomegranate & poached egg.

Does that sound (and look) like Bank Holiday brunch you wanna be tucking into or wha'?

Of course, it doesn't have to be a special occasion for you to pick up brunch at Roberta's, as it runs from 11am-3pm every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Roberta's Brunch Special takes place on Monday, May 7 at 1 Essex Street East, Dublin 2 — book online now HERE or by calling (01) 616 9612.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
