Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
The first 100 to book their place get a free cocktail!
Not sure if you're aware of this, but here at LD we kinda like brunch. And we've got a suspicion, the sneaking kind no less, that you're right there with us — so here's an event with your name all over it.
Roberta's is marking its very first birthday with an entire month of boozy brunches for the good people of Dublin to enjoy... they grow up so fast!
Kicking off their little party season is their Brunch Special on May Bank Holiday, where the first 100 people who book their place will be given a complimentary Signature Serve cocktail from their recently launched Bloody Mary Brunch menu, which includes offerings like a Classic or Quirky Bloody Mary or a simple Ketel One & Soda.
We're thrilled to be teaming up with @KetelOne to bring you four brand new Bloody Mary serves every single weekend. Fancy trying them out? Join us this bank holiday weekend from 11am. Book a table here https://t.co/LeOEhiYvnO#RobertasDublin #KetelOnexRobertas #Easter pic.twitter.com/L71FzW4c7M— Roberta's Dublin (@RobertasDublin) March 26, 2018
So that's the drink sorted, so now let's look at the grub.
Pair your cocktail with a treat like Roberta's ever-popular Brekkie Pizza (yes that’s breakfast on a pizza), thick cut Brioche toast with sweet whipped ricotta & plum jam, or the healthy Goats Cheese salad with watercress, quinoa, crunchy kale, pomegranate & poached egg.
Does that sound (and look) like Bank Holiday brunch you wanna be tucking into or wha'?
Of course, it doesn't have to be a special occasion for you to pick up brunch at Roberta's, as it runs from 11am-3pm every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.
Roberta's Brunch Special takes place on Monday, May 7 at 1 Essex Street East, Dublin 2 — book online now HERE or by calling (01) 616 9612.
Sponsored By Roberta's
Roberta’s restaurant, bar, terrace, 1 Essex Street East is a beautifully designed space, with contemporary cuisine served to you beneath a bespoke glass ceiling! Nestled between 1 Essex St East and Wellington Quay, the spacious eatery is open for dinner seven days a week with brunch served every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.
Roberta’s is filled with volumes of natural light pouring through the fantastic windows on either side of the building — and through one of the key focal points, the breath-taking glass atrium style ceiling. The sky stretches out above you while you grab a comfortable booth, sink into a cosy chair with a cool, frothy beer or a delicious, crafted cocktail. Get comfortable on the courtyard style terrace, or pull up a stool at the bar, the choice is yours! At the weekends, from 11 pm, the DJ will be turning up the tunes, turning down the lights and playing the best music, so if dancing under the stars is your thing, they’re ready for you!
Come check out Roberta’s restaurant, terrace and bar at 1 Essex Street East, Dublin 2.
