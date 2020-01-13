Ten reasons to move to Ashbourne right now

Since 2018, we've been doing our bit for first-time buyers by hosting informative brunches and summits, highlighting properties and exploring areas in and around Dublin to see what they have to offer those jumping onto the property ladder. And this time, we're heading to Ashbourne.

Being the second-largest urban centre in County Meath, Ashbourne is more than just a commuter town.

There are plenty of reasons to make the move up to Ashbourne. Here are just some.

Surrounded by nature

Even though Ashbourne is known as a considerable big urban centre in County Meath, there are plenty of opportunities to get your fix of fresh air when living here.

Being a mere six-minute drive from Ashbourne town centre, Newbarn Farm makes for a day out that is both relaxing and exciting.

Complete with an open farm, shop and restaurant, you could easily spend several hours here.

The Snailbox

Whether you're in the market for pints or grub, this gastropub is a good shout.

Located just off the N2, The Snailbox is a traditional Irish restaurant/pub that was opened all the way back in 1846.

Expect Irish pub classics like Sirloin steaks, beef stew and hand-crafted burgers in a quirky yet traditional setting. Plus, it goes without saying that you'll get a mean pint of the black stuff.

And it's conveniently located just 11 minutes away from Ashbourne town centre.

Tayto Park

Of course, we cannot talk about what's in and around Ashbourne without mentioning Tayto Park.

Open all year round, the park has over 100 attractions and makes for a gas day out whether you're bringing little ones or not.

Fun fact: Tayto Park is home to Ireland’s first rollercoaster and Europe’s first wooden rollercoaster with an inversion. Now isn't that something.

La Bucca Meditteranean restaurant

Now, if you fancy something a wee bit more exotic, then there's La Bucca on Frederick Street.

With rave reviews, La Bucca is always a safe bet for all of your pizza needs.

You can eat in or get their delicious Italian grub to take away and enjoy at home.

The transport

Ashbourne is an ideal place to live for those working in Dublin.

You can easily get onto the N32 and the M50 from most spots in Ashbourne, and the public transport system isn't too bad either.

Ashbourne's Connect service helps residents get around the town itself. While Bus Éireann provides a route from Ashbourne to Dublin Airport as well as a service to Dublin City Centre.

Wildflower Café

Situated in the beautiful grounds of Ratoath Garden Centre, Wildflower Café is a delightful little spot to head for coffee and brunch.

Their home-style cooking sees them serving up delicious dishes such as fresh scones, bread and cakes as well as brunches like Pancakes, Chilli Scrambled Egg, French Toast and Wildflower Poached Eggs.

Plus, they serve up a MEAN full Irish.

Sport/leisure facilities

In terms of gyms, you have plenty of options when in Ashbourne.

There are plenty of options that fall within a wide price range.

Popular gyms in the area include Gym Plus, Platinum Physique Limited, Go Gym and Clann Fitness and Leisure.

Ashbourne Golf Club

Lovers of golf, or anyone looking to have a whack at it, will be happy to learn that Ashbourne Golf Club is located just four minutes away from the town centre.

Like most golf clubs, they have annual memberships, week-long memberships and visitor rates.

Designed by Declan Branigan Design and Ryder Cup Vice-Captain Des Smyth, the course itself is absolutely stunning.

Chez Emily Fine Handmade Chocolates

Did you know that Ashbourne has a handmade chocolate shop? Well, you do now.

Using fresh local ingredients, they jam-pack their shelves with delicious high-quality Belgian chocolate.

No matter what the occasion, their chocolates make for a fab present, or the ideal way to give in to your sweet temptations.

They also have a range of chocolates that are as interesting as they are tasty. They even do a chilli hot chocolate, would you believe?

The Hot Sandwich Co

This grub is as delicious as it is Instagramable.

Located on Ashbourne High Street, this place is where you'll be heading for all of your lunch/brunch needs in Ashbourne.

Expect the most unbelievable range of hot sandwiches and wraps as well as delicious sweet treats such as pastries, hot chocolates and gooey muffins.

