Ten romantic movies for the perfect date night in

There are many important elements to creating the perfect romantic night in: the best food, ultimate setup and of course, the best romantic movies.

Now, after you've enjoyed a glass of wine and shared some Ristorante Pizza, it's time to get under the blanket, enjoy some sweet treats and watch the most romantic movie with your favourite person.

So, here are our top picks.

1. Dirty Dancing

Honestly, this movie is just pure gorgeous.

It's bold yet wholesome and I don't think I'll ever not be obsessed with it. Watching these two beautiful people dance together and slowly fall in love? Sign me up.

Warning: PLEASE do not try the lift at home. These are trained professionals.

2. When Harry Met Sally

Another absolute classic. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, it's a banger of a movie.

Never have I ever rooted for a pair of characters to get together throughout a movie as much as I have during this one. When they reunite five years after striking up a short-term friendship, they are forced to face their feelings for each other and we are forced to scream 'just get together already' at our TV screens.

3. The Notebook

If you're not afraid of a little cry, then you'll be well able for this.

It's tragic, uplifting, heartbreaking and every other emotion on the spectrum, all at the same time. So have the tissues at the ready.

The movie sees Duke read the story of Allie and Noah, two lovers who were separated by fate, to an old woman with Alzheimer's. And it breaks our hearts every time.

4. 500 Days of Summer

Being the literal definition of cuteness, this movie is a great shout as far as romantic movies go.

The leading character Tom revisits the year he shared with Summer who doesn't believe in relationships or boyfriends and subsequently breaks our hearts.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

This 1999 classic starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik is one of the best rom-coms of the last few decades.

If you haven't seen it (where have you been?), it follows high school student Cameron, who refuses to date Bianca until her awkward sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, he pays a mysterious bad-boy, Patrick, to charm Kat, as you do...

6. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

This is honestly peak 2000s rom-com.

Matthew McConaughey plays Benjamin, who is challenged by his co-workers to make a woman fall in love with him. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson plays a woman who has to write an article on how to lose a guy in 10 days. As you can imagine, all kinds of romantic hilarity ensues.

7. My Best Friend's Wedding

This one gets me every time.

The queen of romance, Julia Roberts, plays Julianne, who is shocked to learn that her best friend Michael is getting married. Of course, jealousy kicks in and we are taken on a wild journey for two hours.

8. About Time

This is probably the biggest tear-jerker on the list.

Our very own Domhnall Gleeson plays Tim, who learns from his father that the men in his family have the ability to time travel.

Tim then uses this gift to woo a girl he likes (Rachel McAdams) and we get to witness one of the most heartwarming romantic storylines ever.

9. PS I Love You

Okay, the bad Irish accent aside, this is one of the most romantic movies you could decide to stick on.

A heart-broken young widow receiving letters from her late husband? Take me on this rollercoaster ASAP.

The Proposal

Honestly, I don't think this is as hyped up as it should be. It stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, dammit.

Margaret faces deportation to Canada and convinces her assistant Andrew to marry her in return for a promotion. But once they visit Andrew's hometown, surprises pop up and feelings start to brew.

No matter what movie you decide to enjoy with your other half, make sure you have everything else you need for the ultimate date night in.

