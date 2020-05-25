The glorious spud: simple and delicious potato dishes

Nothing screams versatility like the glorious spud. From hash to pancakes to Bravas, the possibilities are endless with this original superfood.

There are tons of reasons to celebrate this locally sourced superfood: it's natural, full of fibre, surprisingly both fat and gluten-free, and, well, they're deliciously adaptable.

On Thursday, May 28 at 8pm, TV presenter Cassie Stokes and chef and DJ Marcus O'Laoire will be hosting a Live and Dine event on their Instagram stories, whipping up a delicious Potato Rösti with Asparagus and Poached Egg.

You'll be able to join in on the craic and follow along as they use potatoes and other ingredients to come up with this delightful dish.

If you want to try this recipe yourself at home, here are the ingredients you'll need:

For the Rösti:

2 large floury potatoes (e.g. Rooster) (approximately 500g)

2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

1 egg yolk

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Hollandaise:

60g butter

2 medium egg yolks

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

A squeeze of lemon juice

Alternatively, you could buy a jar of Hollandaise sauce from your local supermarket.

To serve:

12 green asparagus spears, cut in half

4 large eggs

1 tsp white wine vinegar

And here's the method you'll need to follow:

To make the rösti:

Step 1: Peel and grate the potato into a clean tea-towel and squeeze any excess water out. Place the potato into a bowl, season, add the egg yolk and mix well. Divide into 4 and then shape into a rösti (flat circular shape approx. 15 cm in diameter).

Step 2: Place a non-stick frying pan over medium heat add the oil. Carefully place the rösti in the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes before turning them over. The rösti should be golden and crisp before turning.

Step 3: While the rösti is cooking, heat a large pan filled with about 3 inches of water and the vinegar ready to poach the eggs. The water should be barely simmering.

For the Hollandaise:

Step 1: Use a microwave to melt the butter, ensuring that the butter is hot.

Step 2: Place the eggs yolks and vinegar in a bowl and while whisking, gradually add the melted butter and lemon juice to the mixture.

To serve:

Step 1: Cook the asparagus in a small saucepan of water for 3 minutes.

Step 2: Crack the eggs into the water with the vinegar and poach for 3-4 minutes for a runny yolk.

Step 3: To assemble, place the golden, crispy rösti on the plate, add the asparagus, followed by the poached egg and finally drizzle over the hollandaise sauce.

This is just one of the exciting, creative and delicious ways you can put your spud to use when cooking. Whether you're preparing a meal for the whole family, for you and bae or for yourself, you'll get loads of wonderful potato inspiration at potato.ie.

Expect some delicious surprises with dishes such as Cajun Spiced Chicken Potato Hash, Indian-Style Potato and Chicken Tortilla, Potato Lasagna and loads more. You'll never look at your potatoes the same again!