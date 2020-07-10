The Guinness Storehouse is reopening and there has never been a better time to visit

The Guinness Storehouse is getting ready to welcome visitors back inside the iconic building later this week, set to reopen on Saturday, July 11th. And with a new Welcome Back ticket priced at just €15 – there’s never been a better time to visit.

It's been a tough couple of months but thankfully better times are on the way as the country continues easing restrictions, giving people plenty to look forward to as we all adjust to this new 'normal' way of life.

As the Guinness Storehouse reopens the famous Guinness gates at 12pm this coming Saturday, it will mark exactly 119.5 days since they poured their last pint... and coincidentally enough, it takes 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint of Guinness - so you could say that was perfectly timed.

Getting ready to welcome visitors back, they've made some changes in the interest of health and safety. Still promising to deliver the same unforgettable experience, and only the creamiest of pints, they'll be open seven days a week with designated time slots for each visitor. Numbers will be reduced and visitors will need to pre-book their trip ahead of time. 'Welcome Back' tickets cost just €15 and a 90-minute guided tour and tasting session costs €25.

Guests will get the chance to explore the space as they learn more about the ingredients, history and culture that tell the Guinness story. As before, each visit will culminate with a trip up to the Gravity Bar where groups will be led to a table to enjoy uninterrupted views of Dublin - not forgetting a pint of plain which is included with your ticket... one that you're sure to savour all the more now.

Also wanting to honour the trojan efforts of frontline staff over the past few months, Guinness is inviting all the country's unsung heroes in for a complimentary visit. Extending the invite to workers across many different industries, eligible candidates include those in healthcare, public transport, postal services, supermarkets, haulage and utilities. To make sure it’s a comfortable experience for everyone, tickets, though free, must still be booked in advance.

Foodies can also call into the onsite restaurant without needing to purchase an experience ticket - bookings must be made in advance though and you can do so through the website. There you'll get to try Guinness-inspired food pairings made with fresh, local ingredients all while taking in the city's best views. A great shout for all those long-overdue catchups you've been planning with pals.

The Home of Guinness has long celebrated creativity, through storytelling, advertising, the art of brewing or performances by musicians and visual creatives. Continuing this celebration, they will host the Creatives Against Covid SOON IS NOW exhibition, until 31st August.

This exhibition showcases over 1,000 pieces of art submitted during Ireland’s lockdown, a testament to the talent that can be unlocked during times of uncertainty and a celebration of the postponed moments of togetherness that we can now enjoy. And the great news is – the exhibition is included in your entrance ticket, or better still – if you purchase a print here, you will receive a code for completely free entry to the Home of Guinness.

Head to the website to plan your next visit and pick up tickets here.

Sláinte to that!