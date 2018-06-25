Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List

How lucky are we to live so close to so many beautiful destinations?

Living in Ireland, we're quite lucky to be in close proximity to so many stunning cities across Europe.

With affordable flights available to any number of gorgeous destinations, there's never much of an excuse needed to pack up and head away on a city break.

Why enjoy an Archway with mates at home when you could do it in a city you've never seen before?

Here are some of the best spots around Europe to leave it all behind for a few days...

Riga, Latvia

The Latvian capital is one of Europe's underrated gems. The largest city of the three Balkan states, there's plenty to see and do to fill a weekend.

A post shared by Oksana (@melgiliya_pelirroja) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Krakow, Poland

The historic Krakow is one of the oldest cities in Poland and is bursting with art and culture.

A post shared by Rita Ferreira (@ritzsferreira) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Budapest, Hungary

The cafes and museums of the Hungarian capital provide ample opportunity for an educational and enjoyable weekend away.

A post shared by der Jack (@derjax) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

Prague, Czech Republic

One of Europe's most popular city destinations, particularly when the Christmas markets get into full swing.

A post shared by Pavuk (@daiyvi) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

Lisbon, Portugal

There's plenty more to the beautiful Portuguese capital than sunny weather, although that is an added bonus.

A post shared by Claudia Farah (@claudiafarah) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

Lille, France

Often flies under the radar when it comes to French destinations but this lovely spot is well worth a few days of your time.

A post shared by ALICE STEGIANI GERONIMI 🎀 (@alissoche) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Edinburgh, Scotland

The Scottish capital's narrow streets and laid-back vibe make this a perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.

A post shared by Ben Stranahan (@stranny6) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:19am PDT

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik's popularity has soared since the turn of the century. A must-visit for the sun worshippers out there.

A post shared by Mati Mac (@matimacdo) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

Vilnius, Lithuania

If beautiful architecture is your bag, look no further than the Lithuanian capital.

A post shared by Tina Chan💋 | Travel + Cook (@tinsxviii) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:06am PDT

Athens, Greece

Sun, history, culture, nightlife. The Greek capital really does have everything.

A post shared by Polymnia Galiatsatou (@polymnia_03.12) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Liverpool, England

Our neighbours across the water are no more than a half hour flight away.

Take in all The Beatles culture you can handle in the home of the Fab Four.

A post shared by Nini (@amelie_robino) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

Bratislava, Slovakia

One of the smallest capital cities in Europe, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in history, culture and sheer beauty.

A post shared by Beautiful Slovakia (@beautifulslovakia.sk) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

