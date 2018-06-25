Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
How lucky are we to live so close to so many beautiful destinations?
Living in Ireland, we're quite lucky to be in close proximity to so many stunning cities across Europe.
With affordable flights available to any number of gorgeous destinations, there's never much of an excuse needed to pack up and head away on a city break.
Here are some of the best spots around Europe to leave it all behind for a few days...
Riga, Latvia
The Latvian capital is one of Europe's underrated gems. The largest city of the three Balkan states, there's plenty to see and do to fill a weekend.
Krakow, Poland
The historic Krakow is one of the oldest cities in Poland and is bursting with art and culture.
Budapest, Hungary
The cafes and museums of the Hungarian capital provide ample opportunity for an educational and enjoyable weekend away.
Prague, Czech Republic
One of Europe's most popular city destinations, particularly when the Christmas markets get into full swing.
Lisbon, Portugal
There's plenty more to the beautiful Portuguese capital than sunny weather, although that is an added bonus.
Lille, France
Often flies under the radar when it comes to French destinations but this lovely spot is well worth a few days of your time.
Edinburgh, Scotland
The Scottish capital's narrow streets and laid-back vibe make this a perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Dubrovnik's popularity has soared since the turn of the century. A must-visit for the sun worshippers out there.
Vilnius, Lithuania
If beautiful architecture is your bag, look no further than the Lithuanian capital.
Athens, Greece
Sun, history, culture, nightlife. The Greek capital really does have everything.
Liverpool, England
Our neighbours across the water are no more than a half hour flight away.
Take in all The Beatles culture you can handle in the home of the Fab Four.
Bratislava, Slovakia
One of the smallest capital cities in Europe, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in history, culture and sheer beauty.
