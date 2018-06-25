Sponsored The Great Guide

Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List

How lucky are we to live so close to so many beautiful destinations?

Shutterstock 527903314

Living in Ireland, we're quite lucky to be in close proximity to so many stunning cities across Europe.

With affordable flights available to any number of gorgeous destinations, there's never much of an excuse needed to pack up and head away on a city break.

Why enjoy an Archway with mates at home when you could do it in a city you've never seen before?

Here are some of the best spots around Europe to leave it all behind for a few days...

Riga, Latvia

The Latvian capital is one of Europe's underrated gems. The largest city of the three Balkan states, there's plenty to see and do to fill a weekend.

Krakow, Poland

The historic Krakow is one of the oldest cities in Poland and is bursting with art and culture.

Budapest, Hungary

The cafes and museums of the Hungarian capital provide ample opportunity for an educational and enjoyable weekend away.

A post shared by der Jack (@derjax) on

Prague, Czech Republic

One of Europe's most popular city destinations, particularly when the Christmas markets get into full swing.

A post shared by Pavuk (@daiyvi) on

Lisbon, Portugal

There's plenty more to the beautiful Portuguese capital than sunny weather, although that is an added bonus.

Lille, France

Often flies under the radar when it comes to French destinations but this lovely spot is well worth a few days of your time.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The Scottish capital's narrow streets and laid-back vibe make this a perfect destination for a relaxing getaway.

A post shared by Ben Stranahan (@stranny6) on

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik's popularity has soared since the turn of the century. A must-visit for the sun worshippers out there.

A post shared by Mati Mac (@matimacdo) on

Vilnius, Lithuania

If beautiful architecture is your bag, look no further than the Lithuanian capital.

Athens, Greece

Sun, history, culture, nightlife. The Greek capital really does have everything.

Liverpool, England

Our neighbours across the water are no more than a half hour flight away.

Take in all The Beatles culture you can handle in the home of the Fab Four.

A post shared by Nini (@amelie_robino) on

Bratislava, Slovakia

One of the smallest capital cities in Europe, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in history, culture and sheer beauty.

Visit drinkaware.ie

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
The Jacksons Are Doing Their First Ever Irish Gig In Dun Laoghaire Next Month
The Jacksons Are Doing Their First Ever Irish Gig In Dun Laoghaire Next Month
Step Through The Archway And Experience GREATyard On Richmond Street This Weekend
Step Through The Archway And Experience GREATyard On Richmond Street This Weekend
Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Six Pairs Of Women's Trainers You Need To Nail This Year's Sports Chic Trend
Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
Great Guide - Five Of Dublin Nightlife's Best Kept Secrets
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
A New Limited Edition Wild Lager From Heineken Has Just Launched In Dublin
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
Great Guide - Seven Lesser Known Irish Festivals You Have To Attend This Summer
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
We're Sending A FREE Thai Takeaway To A Lucky Reader Every Sunday For The Next Month — Here's How To Bag One
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Great Guide - The 10 Best Places To Dance The Night Away In Dublin
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
Eatyard Is Transforming Into GREATyard For One Weekend Only This Month — Here's The Suss
A New Coastal Cycle Path And Walkway For North Dublin Has Been Approved
Dublin

A New Coastal Cycle Path And Walkway For North Dublin Has Been Approved
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Food and Drink

Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend
News

Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend
PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin
News

PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group