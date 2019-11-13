There's a city-wide escape game coming to Dublin and it looks class

This large-scale escape game looks seriously fun.

If you're looking for a truly unique experience with your mates this month, look no further.

Because it was recently announced that Dublin is getting a city-wide escape game and we are buzzing.

On Saturday, November 23, Dublin City will be turned into a giant Escape Game. Described as 'Pokémon Go meets escape rooms', The Big Escape will see teams race around the city to solve puzzles, complete challenges and crack codes. And honestly, it looks like INSANE fun.

Here's how it works

Once you book your spot, you'll be sent a pre-game briefing via email. On the day, arrive at the designated starting point between 10am and 2pm and use the purpose-built app on your smartphones to take part.

And your goal? Escape the city before the other teams.

The idea of the game is to take down Big Al’s casino and pull off the heist of the century with the help of Dan Rooney and his team.

Using the app, you'll have to navigate the city, crack codes and solve puzzles. Once you and your team have completed all of the challenges, the safe in the casino will blow and you will have a mere 15 minutes to escape the city with the loot.

This kind of large-scale interactive game has never been seen in Dublin before. So it's safe to say that the arrival of The Big Escape to Dublin is set to shake up the city in an insanely fun way.

Think you and your pals have what it takes to work together and beat the game? Well, if you sign up, there are few prizes up for grabs.

Prizes will be awarded for different categories such as maximum points and fastest time, best gangster photo, best get-away driver photo and best gangster video.

All you'll need is an Android or iOS phone, a costume (optional) and your absolute A-game.

G'wan, dare you!

The Big Escape will hit Dublin on Saturday, November 23 and will also arrive in Galway and Cork on Saturday, November 30.

To find out more and to book tickets, head to thebigescape.com.