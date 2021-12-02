WATCH: Niamh O'Sullivan puts her baking skills to the test with this delicious Philadelphia Strawberry Cheesecake recipe

We recently challenged Niamh O'Sullivan to bake this delicious Strawberry Philadelphia Cheesecake from scratch. 

With the festive season fast approaching, we're all looking forward to enjoying some delicious sweet treats throughout the Christmas period. That's why we've put together this delicious Strawberry Philadelphia Cheesecake recipe, for you to prepare and enjoy at home during the festive season.

The key ingredient in any delicious cheesecake is that smooth cheese filling, and Philadelphia cream cheese is perfect for preparing delectable desserts like this one. Distinctively soft and creamy, Philadelphia is perfect for baking!

If you're baking this Strawberry Philadelphia Cheesecake at home, you can follow Niamh's step-by-step recipe in the video below.

But first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

  • 250g digestive biscuits
  •  100g butter, melted
  • 1 vanilla pod
  • 600g Philadelphia Cream Cheese
  • 100g icing sugar
  • 284ml pot of double cream
  • For the topping: 400g punnet of strawberries, halved and 25g icing sugar

 

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're only five simple steps away from enjoying this delicious desert...

Step 1

Grease a loose bottom tin. In a food bag, crush the digestive biscuits into crumbs. Then, transfer the crumbs into a mixing bowl and pour in the melted butter. Mix throughly until the crumbs are completely coated.

Step 2

Then, pour the crumbs into the baking tin and press them down firmly to create an even layer. Pop the tin into the fridge for an hour to let the crumbs set.

Step 3

Mix the icing sugar with the cream cheese until smooth, and add in half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Whisk as you gradually add in the double cream, until the mixture is nice and thick.

Step 4

Spread the mixture onto the biscuit base and press it down firmly.

Step 5

Decorate with some chopped strawberries and sieved icing sugar, and enjoy!

If you're preparing this delicious Strawberry Philadelphia Cheesecake recipe at home, you can follow along with Niamh's video below.

