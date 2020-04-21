We're giving away a quality coffee machine so you can make barista style coffee at home

We have an unreal De'Longhi coffee machine to give away so you can have barista-style coffee at home.

Many of us are missing our favourite coffee spots right now. There's nothing like a barista-style coffee.

Whether you're enjoying a soothing cup of coffee on a chilled Sunday afternoon or you're kickstarting your workday early on a Monday morning, good coffee like this is more than just good coffee. It's a coffee experience.

So, you're going to be pretty interested in what we have to give away at the moment. We've teamed up with De'Longhi, the leading Italian coffee machine brand, to give a member of our Lovely Lovin audience one of their Dinamica Plus fully automatic bean to cup coffee machines.

This machine grinds fresh beans and froths fresh milk for a simply incredible flavour and stunningly intense aroma; as good as your local coffee shop and for a fraction of the price (about 10-20p depending on how expensive your coffee beans are).

Basically, you'll get to play barista at home as you enjoy some seriously good cups of coffee.

With the colour touch screen, you'll get to choose between a range of coffees including Americano, Cappucino and Latte.

The machine also gives you the option of enjoying exclusive drinks such as the Doppio+ brews, which is a smooth double espresso with added caffeine for when you need that extra little kick.

The impressive LatteCrema system means that you can enjoy hot and creamy milk with your coffee. With an adjustable froth setting, you can have it just how you like it. Plus, it has a built-in auto-clean feature.

You can adjust the strength, temperature and quantity, meaning that you can make your coffee just how you like it. Listen, you shouldn't settle for anything less!

And what is perhaps even cooler about the Dinamica Plus fully automatic bean to cup coffee machine is that you can use the De’Longhi Coffee Link App on your smartphone to personalise and 'order' your coffee.