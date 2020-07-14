We're hosting a virtual first-time buyer info session at the end of the month

After a successful and informative virtual brunch club at the start of the month, we're back. This time, we're hosting a virtual first-time buyer info session on Thursday, July 30 at 7pm.

Just like last time, there will be plenty of top tips and advice from property experts. Whether you're well into the mortgage process or you're just starting off or thinking about it, this event is guaranteed to be super informative and helpful to you.

Since 2018, Lovin Dublin and AIB have been teaming up for Livin Dublin, helping first-time buyers on their journey to becoming home-owners.

What can you expect at our virtual first-time buyer info session?

Our panel of experts returns to tell you everything you need to know and to answer all of your burning questions when it comes to applying for a mortgage and buying a home.

Construction expert Joe Clancy provide first time buyers with the information you should know and will discuss the impact COVID has had on the construction sector.

Renowned Dublin estate agent Owen Reilly, who started his own agency in 2008 and has been providing a superior service based on trust, transparency and innovation, will also be on hand to give his expert advice.

Dave Rigney, AIB's Mobile Mortgage Manager for Dublin West, will be the mortgage advisor on hand at the event.

If you're interested in joining us for our virtual first-time buyer info session on Thursday, July 30 at 7pm, make sure to register your interest using the form below.

100 of the people who are attending the event will also be chosen at random to receive a Dinner Box from Uno, meaning there's a chance you could enjoy some delicious pizza while at this virtual event.

Please note that there are limited spots and successful applicants will be notified. The closing date for entries is midnight 26/07.

If you want to check out loads of handy tips and advice for first-time buyers, then head over to our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin hub.