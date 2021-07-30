We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

By Brian Dillon

July 30, 2021 at 12:02pm

Sponsored

We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

Are you looking to get on the property ladder? Look no further, my house-hunting friends. Because we are BACK with AIB Livin Dublin. On August 18th, we will be hosting yet another first-time buyer's event for you guys. The demand was just that high.

Since 2018, we have been hosting informative events, creating area guides and collecting insight and advice from the top property experts in Ireland, all as part of our AIB Livin Dublin campaign. And we don't plan on stopping any time soon.

Kicking off at 7pm on Wednesday, August 18, we will once again be joined by a panel of experts who will give you all the most insightful information when it comes to looking for and buying a property.

Director at MDS Construction Ltd Peter Finn will be on hand to give his insights into the construction market at the moment and loads more. You may know Peter as the co-presenter of the RTÉ show Home Rescue and if you do, you'll know that he knows what he's talking about!

Meanwhile, esteemed estate agent Owen Reilly will be returning once again. As always, Owen will have some great advice for first-time buyers.

Plus, we will be joined by Gabbie Hanson, Dedicated Homes Advisor for Dublin North. She will be able to answer all of your burning questions when it comes to the mortgage application, approval and more.

Fancy joining us? All you have to do is enter your details using the form below.

And check out our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin first-time buyers hub here.

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is an authorised agent and servicer of AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. in relation to the origination and servicing of mortgage loans and mortgages. AIB Mortgage Bank u.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

 

