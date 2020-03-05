What you should know when getting a house surveyed

Before being approved for a mortgage, getting a house surveyed is important. Even if this isn't a requirement, it's vital that it's done.

It's a super important step in the house-buying process because it can highlight issues that you may not have noticed before.

Luckily, our pals over at Perfect Property have given us their top tips on what to know/do when you're getting a property surveyed.

A survey is just visual

The first thing to know is that a structural survey of the property's walls, roof, floors, kitchen fittings, bathroom fittings, doors and other visual aspects is just that: visual.

It's important to also get a registered plumber and electrician to inspect the house, especially if concerns have been raised by the surveyor.

Who can carry out a structural survey?

Your surveyor must be registered by a professional body. Surveyors can be architects, engineers or quantity surveyors, as long as they're registered with an organisation that will ensure that they're qualified to carry out a structural survey.

These organisations should have a list of their members on their website.

How much experience does your surveyor have?

It's no surprise that a surveyor with more experience will be able to carry out a proper survey of the house. The more experience they have, the more likely it is that they'll spot something serious.

For example, a surveyor doesn't check for things like Pyrite, but an experienced one may spot any warning signs and will recommend that you get a full test.

It's good to get a referral from a past customer

A good surveyor will be more than happy to share past customer reviews. Don't be afraid to ask for some of their past customers' feedback.

If they're reluctant to share these insights, then it might be a good idea to shop around for another one.

Ask questions about you report

Again, it's important to note that you're not just getting your house surveyed to please your mortgage lender. You should also familiarise yourself with the surveyor's report.

If anything is unclear, then don't be afraid to contact them and ask questions. If there's an issue you don't understand, the longer you leave it, the worse it will get.

These are just some of the things to know when you're looking to get onto the property ladder.

If you're a first-time buyer, make sure to check out our AIB Livin Dublin hub, which houses all of the most important tips and tricks for first-time buyers, Dublin area guides and updates on our upcoming FREE first-time buyer brunches and summits.