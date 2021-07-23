WIN: A wild Wicklow gin experience and luxury stay in BrookLodge hotel for two

By Brian Dillon

July 23, 2021 at 1:10pm

Sponsored

Sponsored

WIN: A wild Wicklow gin experience and luxury stay in BrookLodge hotel for two

Glendalough is one of the most beautiful and unique places in Ireland. The gin named after it literally captures this inspirational place in a bottle. Made using wild, foraged plants picked in the mountains around the distillery, each sip of Glendalough’s Wild Botanical Gin is a little taste of the wild.

Now that we’re all able to get out and about again, we want to send a lucky gin-lover (and a friend) to this beautiful part of the world for a luxury night in BrookLodge hotel (on Saturday, 25th September). Included in the wild Wicklow experience is a gin foraging adventure with Glendalough’s forager, Geraldine Kavanagh, dinner for two in BrookLodge’s Strawberry Tree Restaurant, and of course you will get a bottle of Glendalough Wild Botanical gin to take home.

On this unique day out you’ll learn all about the wild flavours and plants that can be used in your kitchen... or your cocktails (mostly your cocktails), simple tips for turning your G&T into a wild craft cocktail, and how to spot what most people miss in edible wild plants. You’ll learn how so many amazing wild flavours get balanced into one of Ireland’s most deeply layered gins. You’ll even pick some of those botanicals to bring back to the distillery.

Back at the distillery, Glendalough’s distiller will show you how their gin is made and you’ll help craft that day’s batch by putting the botanicals you picked straight into the still!

After all this, it’s back to BrookLodge for dinner in the multi-award-winning Strawberry Tree Restaurant, Ireland’s first organic restaurant, for a 5-course tasting menu showcasing wild & organic food.

So, if you fancy experiencing “The Garden of Ireland” in such a unique and inspiring way (and also, in a glass and on a plate!) all you have to do is fill out the form below! For full T&Cs please visit: https://www.glendaloughdistillery.com/Tasteofthewild-terms

Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin is available in Tesco, SuperValu, O'Briens, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Carryout, Molloys, all good independent off licences and on the Glendalough Distillery website.

Please drink responsibly.

