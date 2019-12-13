WIN: DublinTown is giving away a gift voucher for some of the best foodie spots in Dublin

Food and drink is a language we can all understand.

Dine in Dublin Gift Voucher, your one pass to all the best food and drink venues in Dublin, is here to help make sure you’re the gift-giving King (or Queen) this year.

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning that people are busy trying to get all their last-minute shopping done so they can enjoy the festivities in peace. If you’re still looking for some gift-spiration, look no further as a Dine in Dublin Gift Voucher is sure to go down a treat.

And it just so happens that we have a couple to give away.

Tell us more…

Starting at just €10, vouchers can be used in over 50 bars, cafes and restaurants across town. Perfect for anyone who loves food and a social night out (who doesn’t?).

Boasting an impressive line-up of some of the city’s finest foodie establishments, amongst the participating venues you’ll find FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, Cornucopia, Lemon & Duke, Spice of India, Yamamori Noodles and The Port House -to name but a few.

With so much to choose from, one voucher can cater to just about any dietary requirement, appetite and preference. Check out the full list of where you can use the gift vouchers at their new dedicated website dineindublinvouchers.ie.

100 per cent of the voucher goes to the business meaning that not only will you be gifting someone an experience to remember, but you’ll also be supporting local businesses in Dublin city centre. A cause that is more important than ever.

So, to be in with a chance of getting your hands on this stunning prize, simply fill out the form below!