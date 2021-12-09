WIN the ideal day out at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre worth €250

Fancy a shopping spree?

With Christmas shopping in full swing, the city is filled with people running to and fro as they frantically try to get everyone on their gift list taken care of.

When the city’s streets are jammed full, wandering around the shops can become a stressful task. Thankfully, we can seek refuge in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, where you’ll find over 100 stores and plenty of places to stop for a snack all under one roof.

For the season that’s in it, we’ve teamed up with the team at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre to give one lucky winner a €250 voucher to spend on the perfect day out in Dublin. Here’s a little taster of what you can spend your winnings on in the run up to Christmas…

Get all your gifts sorted in one fell swoop

Whether it’s a special something for your other half or some odds and ends for your nieces and nephews, Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has over 100 stores that range from fashion and beauty to toys, games and gadgets.

You’ll find all the latest styles in United Colors of Benetton and Best’s Menswear, while Boots, TK Maxx and Golden Discs will have a little something for everyone. Throw in a quick visit to Argos, a browse around the Art & Hobby Shop and a trip to Celtic Spirit and you’ll have all your presents purchased in no time!

Whet your appetite

Whether you need to be fueled by caffeine between stores or you get a bit peckish as you wander through the shopping centre, there is no shortage of food and drink options here. Stop for a quick snack or treat yourself to a top notch dinner - the choice is yours.

A fruity smoothie at Jump Juice or a warming tea in Gurmans, pick up a cup to keep your spirits up while you shop. Alternatively, you could swing by Tuk Tuk Asian Kitchen for a bite to eat, tuck in at Rocket’s or unwind in Wagamama to reward yourself in style.

Take a moment this Christmas at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre

Shopping solo or bringing the little ones to see Santa, Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre is the place to go for a stress-free day out in the lead up to Christmas. If you would like to win a €250 voucher to help cover the cost of the festivities, all you’ve got to do is fill out the form below.

Good luck!

Located in the heart of all the action, Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre caters to everyone. To find out more, visit their website.