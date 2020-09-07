Your next day out in Dublin: our top 10 picks for things to do

Dublin, come here to me! I don't know about you, but I'm buzzing to get out and fall in love with Dublin all over again. Whether it's an outdoor adventure along the coast or enriching experiences in one of the city's most cultural districts, Dublin has so much to offer everyone in 2020.

This week, we decided to highlight some of the experiences we are buzzing to try during our next day out in the city centre and beyond. From delicious food to fascinating history to everything in between, it's time to once again realise how amazing Dublin is.

We have all made sacrifices over the past few months. And it's time to treat ourselves to some fun, tasty and thrilling experiences in the capital.

Guinness Storehouse

Experience one of the top tourist attractions in Europe as you ascend the various floors and learn all about the magic of Guinness before finishing your visit in the classiest (and tastiest) way possible: in their brand new and improved Gravity Bar.

With a new Fire & Smoke menu featuring mouth-watering smoky short ribs, monkfish and burgers which are of course perfectly paired with Guinness Draught, Citra IPA, or Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, to name just a few.

Rascal's Brewing Co

Stepping slightly outside the city centre now for those of us who enjoy all things brewed, a visit to Rascal's Brewing Co is unmissable. Take a tour and learn all about the process and finish off your visit with some delish pizza in their restaurant. Plus, you'll be able to sample their brews in their taproom.

Vintage Tea Tours

Jump on-board a vintage Routemaster bus and transport yourself back in time as you enjoy tea, delicately cut sandwiches, scones, sweets and delicious cakes along with jazz and great conversation. The bus passes by sights such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Christ Church, Trinity College, St. Stephen’s Green, Wood Quay, O’Connell Street, Phoenix Park, to name a few.

It lasts around 70-80 minutes and can be booked here.

Dublin Castle

Explore fascinating exhibitions that give you a look into what Dublin was like under British rule and the early years of the Free State in this 13th Century castle. Being the backdrop to some of the most significant and defining events in Ireland's history, there is plenty to learn during a visit here. Find out more and book a time slot here.

Hugh Lane Gallery

For the art-lovers among us as well as those who are looking to experience something they may not otherwise have done, a visit to the Hugh Lane Gallery by Parnell Square is an excellent choice. Featuring thought-provoking exhibitions and pieces, admission here is free. Plus, they have a brand new outdoor area for their Hatch and Sons coffee shop.

St Patrick's Cathedral

Arguably one of the most magnificent pieces of historical architecture in the city, St Patrick's Cathedral is somewhere you might not have thought to visit. But you definitely should. You can get a guided tour of the cathedral which will give you the opportunity to learn about the historical and spiritual significance of this place as you bask in the impressive structure of the building.

Teeling's Distillery

Dublin has a rich history when it comes to distilling whiskey. And a visit to Teeling's Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8 gives you the chance to witness the entire whiskey-distilling process. On a guided tour, you'll be brought through the facility by one of the expert ambassadors. Your tour then concludes with a tasting experience, with a number of different tastings available for both novice visitors and whiskey connoisseurs.

Stillgarden Distillery

Located in Inchicore just outside the city centre, this independent experimental brewery makes for one brilliant visitor experience. In fact, you'll have the opportunity to create your own unique spirit when heading to this place. During the Stillgarden Distilling Academy and Experience, embark on a historical adventure, enjoy a tasting and finish it off by creating your own unique spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stillgarden Distillery (@stillgardendistillery) on Aug 24, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Rafting

Did you know you could go rafting down the Liffey? Well, you can. And you should. The thrilling journey begins at the Canoe Centre in Palmerstown and takes you through the Strawberry Beds. To find out more and to book an experience, head here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayne Stephens (@jayne_helen) on May 31, 2019 at 3:20am PDT

Leprechaun Museum

"Take a break from your serious self and step into the Otherworld."

The National Leprechaun Museum is a wonderful way for the whole family to experience the magic of Irish folklore, learning about myths, legends and of course, leprechauns. The storytellers will take you on a guided tour and treat your imagination to some awe and wonder. You can check out more here.

Book of Kells and Trinity College

Not only will you be checking out one of the most important ancient Irish artefacts, but you'll be doing so in one of the most beautiful libraries, The Long Room. The 9th-century manuscript that documents the four Gospels of the life of Jesus Christ and is arguably the most famous medieval manuscript in the world.

Looking for more inspiration? Screenshot this bingo card to tick off some of the best attractions Dublin has to offer!

As the top attractions in Dublin begin to reopen and welcome visitors, we are making our way through our list of experiences we simply can't wait to try. From uncovering surprising history to indulging in the best foodie experiences to adrenaline-inducing adventures, we are super excited to start ticking things off of our Dublin bucket list.

As you get back to exploring Ireland, you’ll want to know you’re safe. That’s why Fáilte Ireland has introduced the Covid-19 Safety Charter. Whenever you see the symbol, you can relax and enjoy yourself with confidence because you’ll know that business is agreeing to follow the recommended safety and cleaning guidelines, all staff have completed hygiene and safety control training and these premises agree to undergo spot checks too.

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!

READ NEXT: How to have the ultimate day out at the Dublin Docklands