Brunch This Weekend? Here Are Our Top Picks In Dublin

Brunch on the weekends is key but sometimes it can be hard to find a new place to visit.





Brunch places listed:

1. Pot Bellied Pig - Rathmines:

This stunning pink café is not just easy on the eyes, it serves unreal grub.

We recommend their eggs Benedict, proper delish!

2. Bang Bang - Phibsborough

This edgy little café tucked away in Phibsborough is famous for their brunch burger & we can see exactly why. We are still dreaming about it anytime anyone mentions the word brunch.

3. Urbanity - Smithfield

Acai bowls are probably the most Instagrammable brunch option you could ever order and we are obsessed with the ones Urbanity has to offer.

It's also a deadly place to check out it if you've got some work to do.

They also serve unreal coffee to give you a little kick while you work.

4. The Cake Café - Pleasants Place

This place is vegan-friendly and super cute. Also from judging by the name we're sure you've already guessed that they are masters of sweet treats too. Their cakes are drool-worthy.

5. Storyboard - Islandbridge

This edgy café is just what Islandbridge was missing. Eggs, avocado, sourdough, all the brunch favourites are served here but they all have their own twist.



We hope you have a wonderful brunch!



