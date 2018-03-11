Video

Brunch This Weekend? Here Are Our Top Picks In Dublin

It's brunch o'clock!

Brunch on the weekends is key but sometimes it can be hard to find a new place to visit. Don't worry, we've compiled this little video just for YOU, to fill you in on our top picks.


Brunch places listed:

1. Pot Bellied Pig - Rathmines:

This stunning pink café is not just easy on the eyes, it serves unreal grub. 

Here's what we thought of it:

There's Some Pretty Lovely Things Happening In The Pot Bellied Pig This Month

We recommend their eggs Benedict, proper delish! 

2. Bang Bang - Phibsborough 

This edgy little café tucked away in Phibsborough is famous for their brunch burger & we can see exactly why. We are still dreaming about it anytime anyone mentions the word brunch.

Here's what we thought:

The Famous Bang Bang Brunch Burger Is Definitely Worth The Hype

3. Urbanity - Smithfield

Acai bowls are probably the most Instagrammable brunch option you could ever order and we are obsessed with the ones Urbanity has to offer.
It's also a deadly place to check out it if you've got some work to do. 

Here's what we thought of it: 

Three Great Places Where You Can Work Remotely In Dublin

They also serve unreal coffee to give you a little kick while you work.

4. The Cake Café - Pleasants Place

This place is vegan-friendly and super cute. Also from judging by the name we're sure you've already guessed that they are masters of sweet treats too. Their cakes are drool-worthy. 

Here's what we thought: 

Heaven For The Cake Adventurers Of Dublin

5. Storyboard - Islandbridge 

This edgy café is just what Islandbridge was missing. Eggs, avocado, sourdough, all the brunch favourites are served here but they all have their own twist.

Here's what we thought: 

This New Café Offers A Tasty Brekkie And Lunch Menu In Dublin 8

We hope you have a wonderful brunch!

brunch Dublin urbanity coffee the cake cafe storyboard dublin brunch islandbridge brunch smithfield brunch rathmines pot bellied pig rathmines Bang Bang brunch phibsborough
Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

