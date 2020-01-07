People doing Dry January can enjoy alcohol-free cocktails at this Dublin hotel

The Shelbourne has teamed up with The Virgin Mary Bar to come up with one hell of a cocktail menu.

And in better news, each drink is completely alcohol-free. So, you can still have your fave beverage without the booze.

Featuring six different drinks, the menu is available in both the No. 27 Bar and The 1824 Bar.

What’s on the menu I hear you ask?

Drinks options range from the ‘Pink Preacher’ to the ‘Ceder Spritz’, the ‘Garden Party’ and the ‘Punching Clever’ amongst others.

Making all your Dry January and cocktail loving dreams come true in one fell swoop.

I think this one is my personal favourite - the 'Tiki Street'. Made using hibiscus, pomegranate molasses, black cardamom, vanilla and lime.

Available for the duration of January.

Form an orderly queue.

READ NEXT: These Golden Globes inspired cupcakes look almost too good to eat