Silo, a 3,500-capacity nightclub is coming to Dublin this October

Organisers believe the space will fill in a "massive gap within the Irish events scene".

Titled Silo, a new 3,500 capacity electronic music venue located in the RDS complex is scheduled to open in Dublin this October. The event space intends to "push the boundaries forward for the electronic music scene" in the capital.

In keeping with this, Silo has already lined-up a run of shows featuring "some of the most iconic clubbing brands and artists in the world".

A press release from the organisers reads:

"Worldwide sensation Elrow will make its first appearance in Ireland in over five years, alongside Boiler Room’s first event in the Republic of Ireland in the same period of time. "House music purveyors Defected will be hosting their first showcase event since 2022 when they held a sold out festival in Naas Racecourse. "Rounding off the first announcement are some of the most legendary figures in electronic music Kerri Chandler and Vintage Culture who will each host their own curated nights in the new space, alongside an appearance from Claptone."

Silo Nightclub will open in Dublin this October.

The Silo venue's initial run of shows

Silo comes from live event promotions company TEG MJR Eire, with director Julian O'Brien stating: "Silo is an idea we are very excited about which fills in a massive gap within the Irish events scene.

"Attendees can expect cutting edge production, unlike which they’ve not seen on the island of Ireland before."

Craig Reynolds, one of the promoters behind the project, added: "Silo has definitely taken inspiration from some of the revolutionary concepts that we’ve seen worldwide such as Printworks and Warehouse Project - taking iconic spaces and transforming them for 21st century clubbers. ”

For more information about the venue, visit Silo's website.

Header image via Instagram/ Silo Nightclub Dublin

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

