6 Dublin spots celebrating Día de los Muertos

Lots of events to be getting involved in over the bank holiday weekend.

Day of the Dead, or "Día de los Muertos," is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1st and 2nd to honour and remember deceased loved ones. It often involves creating colourful altars with offerings, sugar skulls, marigold flowers, and the sharing of food and memories to commemorate and celebrate the lives of those who have passed away.

Amongst the many Halloween activities this year, there will also be some Day of the Dead specific events to attend in Dublin across the bank holiday, so if you're still not settled on your plans, here's some inspiration.

Rascals

Inchicore, more info here

Acclaimed Mexican food purveyors El Milagro will return to Rascals with a menu of festive Mexican fare to mark The Day of The Dead.

Julian Trejo Pascual and his team will be serving soft-shell tacos with both meat and vegetarian options, as well as traditional tamales: a mixture of corn dough and various fillings, wrapped in a banana leaf or corn husk and steamed.

They have also collaborated with Rascals to create a Day of the Deadpizza special, made with a chipotle tomato sauce base, cochinita pibil (smoky, slow-roasted marinated pork), chilli-roasted pineapple, pickled onion, Valentina Salsa Picante and coriander leaf.

Music on the night will be provided by David Corway, a regular Rascals DJ specialising in psychedelic rock, latin jazz and samba vinyl.

The Day of the Dead celebrations kick off in Rascals on Thursday November 2nd

777 Día De Los Muertos Halloween Party

South Great George's Street, more info here

This will be 777's 11th Annual Día de Los Muertos costume party, and it's not one to miss out on. Naturally the costume theme will be ‘Day of the Dead’ and there will be spot prizes for the best costumes. Ticket prices include a welcome cocktail, a family style dinner, DJ, live acts, and prizes for best costumes.

Ticket sales are ending soon, so don't sleep on booking this event.

This DDLM event kicks off at 777 from 9:30pm on Sunday October 29th

BD Festival Presents: Day Of The Dead 2023

Glendalough, more info here

Okay, so this event isn't in Dublin, but we couldn't not include it on this list.

Taking place on the Bank Holiday Sunday, BD Day of the Dead Festival arrives in Glendalough with a huge array of Irish and international talent, with headliners such as Nina Kraviz, Fjaak, Mella Dee, and Kink to look forward to.

There are currently very limited tickets left to purchase on Eventbrite, so if you're up for a rave in the woods, be quick to secure yours.

You can still purchase tickets online - they cost €70pp before booking fees

Day of the Dead Skull Painting

Grá Bar, more info here

If you're looking to flex your creative juices then this Day of the Dead Drink & Draw event is perfect for you. Taking place on Saturday October 28th, from 8:30pm - 10:30pm in Grá Bar, lean into the more artistic element of this festival.

Tickets cost €27pp, and this includes all of your painting tools and canvas

Embassy of Mexico Day of the Dead

Ballsbridge, more info here

The Embassy of Mexico in Ireland is hosting an exhibition and contest showcasing tombs and altars for Day of the Dead celebrations. This outdoor event will be family friendly, with arts, crafts, music, dancing, and El Milagro cooking up a storm to keep attendees satiated.

Day of the Dead celebrations will take place at the Embassy of Mexico in Ireland on Friday October 27th and Saturday 28th.

Xico Día de los Muertos

Baggot Street, more info here

Following an extended closure period for renovations, Xico returns with a bang for this annual celebration, open from 8pm until late all weekend.

You will find frozen margaritas, shots of tequila, and lots of Day of the Dead decor at this underground party venue.

Xico opens from October 26th, and will be hosting nightly fiestas all bank holiday weekend long, including Halloween night

