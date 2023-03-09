9 events that are happening in Dublin this weekend

From comedy shows, to vintage sales, art exhibitions, to yoga and brunch.

As Dublin gears up for Paddy's weekend, there's still a lot going on ahead of the banker. Whether you're into art, seeing or creating, love a bit of 80s music, or are looking for some peace with yoga, we think there's a little something for everyone in this weekend's event guide.

Friday 10th March

Pop Art Exhibition

Art lovers can revel in the work of celebrated pop artists Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, and Robert Indiana, which is taking place until Saturday 18th March. The exhibition has some of these artists' most famous work, and provides context to the time period they were working in.

This is a free event, you just need to reserve a place online, which you can do so HERE.

Location:

Gormley's Fine Art, Frederick Street South

Time:

10am - 5pm

International Comedy Club

The home of Irish comedy, bringing you the best in national and international talent since 1997. Hosted by Simon O'Keeffe in Ireland's original and best comedy venue, Friday nights at the International are the are the go to Friday night comedy show in Dublin. Ireland's most famous comedians all started in this venue and the lineups feature only the top talent on the Irish comedy circuit plus the best in visiting acts.

You can source tickets HERE.

Location:

The International Bar, Wicklow Street

Time:

From 8pm or 10pm

National Botanic Gardens Walking Tour

Spring has sprung, which means there's no better time to check out the National Botanic Gardens. They are hosting daily tours, providing a guided exploration of their living collections with expert guides, see buds, blooms and beds in all their spring finery, hear tell of the history of how our Gardens came to be, and learn about the importance of the plant kingdom in all our lives.

Location:

National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin

Time:

Multiple times

Saturday 11th March

Nourish Yoga & Brunch

If you're looking to kick off your weekend feeling zen and centred, then this Nourish Yoga is for you. The morning will include a wild seasonal kombucha to kick off, 60 minute energising yoga flow with Sarah Kate, a candlelit guided relaxation under their beautiful stone arches, a nourishing seasonal brunch, full of wild, seasonal and fermented ingredients, a seasonal mimosa, as well as teas and coffees.

You can book your slot HERE.

Location:

Tír Deli, Hatch Street

Time:

10am to 12:30pm

Back to the 80s

Expect to hear all your favourite 80s artists such as:

Madonna, Duran Duran, David Bowie, George Michael Depeche Mode, Guns N Roses, Queen, Culture Club, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and many more. Plus, 80s fancy dress is encouraged.

Location:

Workman's

Time:

From 11:30pm

Dublin Kilo Pop-Up

The kilo pop-up sale is back for all you sustainable guys and girlies. There will be 5 tonnes of garments for you to sift through, and each kilo will cost €30.

You do need to purchase your ticket ahead of time; you can do so HERE.

Location:

The Morrison, Ormond Quay

Time:

10am - 4pm

Sunday 12th March

Clay and Coffee

Looking to have your Ghost moment? Demi Moore it up over at This Must Be The Place for a Clay and Coffee afternoon, hosted by Alternative Dublin. This is a great weekend option, and with every ticket you get free tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Location:

This Must Be The Place, Wellington Quay

Time:

2:30pm - 4pm

Oscars Night

Given the wealth of Irish talent nominated for the Oscars this year, it's only right there'd be a few places celebrating our nation's achievements.

Hen's Teeth are having a little get together, where there'll be a movie quiz before they screen the awards live. You can get tickets for 2, 4, or 6 people, and each table will get snacks to keep them satiated during the nail-biting ceremony.

Location:

Hen's Teeth, Blackpitts

Time:

From 9pm

The Dublin Music Tour

If you choose your nightclubs or venues based solely on music, then you may want to check out this Dublin Music Tour.

Your guide will bring you to over 10 locations across Dublin and give you an insight into Dublin's music scene and its history. Get your ticket booked HERE.

Location:

The Icon Factory, Aston Place

Time:

11am - 1pm

Well there you have it. Make sure to check back next week for more Dublin events, especially ahead of the banker.

Header image via Instagram/sk_yoga & /kilogarm

