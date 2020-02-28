A food and fitness pop-up is coming to the Camden for International Women's Day

International Women's Day is just around the corner.
Known for their high octane, sweat pumping workouts, Movement Fitness is organising a special pop-up event for International Women's Day. Taking place in the Camden on March 8th, the pop-up will combine all things fitness and food.
Hosted by a powerful lineup of women, the event will honour all the lovely ladies out there, while simultaneously raising funds for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre - a very important cause.
Classes on offer at the fitness and food event include:
Yoga Flow with Sarah Grace at 10am
Pilates with Powered Pink at 11am
HIIT with Megan Williams at 12pm
There are only a limited number of tickets available for the Movement food and fitness event, and you can get yours via Eventbrite.