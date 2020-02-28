A food and fitness pop-up is coming to the Camden for International Women's Day

International Women's Day is just around the corner.

Known for their high octane, sweat pumping workouts, Movement Fitness is organising a special pop-up event for International Women's Day. Taking place in the Camden on March 8th, the pop-up will combine all things fitness and food.

Hosted by a powerful lineup of women, the event will honour all the lovely ladies out there, while simultaneously raising funds for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre - a very important cause.

Kitted out with the country's biggest 4k LED screen, the Camden is the perfect venue for one of Movement's signature high-paced Move & Groove classes. Not your average workout class, there will be live DJs on the main dance floor and for the metaphorical cherry on top, each workout will be followed by a delicious healthy brunch in the mezzanine overlooking the main workout area.

There will be smashed avo and eggs, pancakes, omelettes and even a veggie breakfast. Moving and grooving is hungry work.