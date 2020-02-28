Close

  • A food and fitness pop-up is coming to the Camden for International Women's Day

A food and fitness pop-up is coming to the Camden for International Women's Day

By Sarah Finnan

February 28, 2020 at 11:47am

International Women's Day is just around the corner.

Known for their high octane, sweat pumping workouts, Movement Fitness is organising a special pop-up event for International Women's Day. Taking place in the Camden on March 8th, the pop-up will combine all things fitness and food.

Hosted by a powerful lineup of women, the event will honour all the lovely ladies out there, while simultaneously raising funds for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre - a very important cause.

food and fitness charity pop-up at the Camden
Kitted out with the country's biggest 4k LED screen, the Camden is the perfect venue for one of Movement's signature high-paced Move & Groove classes. Not your average workout class, there will be live DJs on the main dance floor and for the metaphorical cherry on top, each workout will be followed by a delicious healthy brunch in the mezzanine overlooking the main workout area.
There will be smashed avo and eggs, pancakes, omelettes and even a veggie breakfast. Moving and grooving is hungry work.
food and fitness pop-up at the Camden food and fitness pop-up at the Camden

Classes on offer at the fitness and food event include:

Yoga Flow with Sarah Grace at 10am

Pilates with Powered Pink at 11am

HIIT with Megan Williams at 12pm

There are only a limited number of tickets available for the Movement food and fitness event, and you can get yours via Eventbrite.

