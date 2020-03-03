A 'No Context Reeling In The Years' charity pub quiz is coming to Dublin

If you're going to do a pub quiz, make it this one.

Irish history is a funny one. There's quite a bit more to it than "they ran out of spuds, everyone was raging", despite what Michelle from Derry Girls would have you believe.

For example, do you know how many popes were elected in 1978? How about the name of the Cork town where stolen art worth £8million was found back in 1974? Or what song was playing over the clip of the search for the legendary Shergar?

If you know the answers to these questions, fair deuce you must be a Reeling In The Years superfan.

And what better way to show off all that niche knowledge than at the inaugural No Context Reeling In The Years Charity Pub Quiz?

We wrote about the No Context Reeling In The Years Twitter account earlier this year, but in case you missed it - it's basically one of the funniest, if not the funniest Irish social media accounts around. It combines peak Twitter humour with Irish TV gold and well the results are hilarious.

So, you can only imagine what antics the themed pub quiz will ensue.

Ultimate Reeling In The Years Table Quiz

All profits going to @MerchantsQuayIR



Wednesday March 11th

Twenty-Two Night Club, South Anne St, Dublin City Centre



At least 62 tables.

Special guests etc to be announced.

Tickets €10 per person from Eventbrite: https://t.co/1nqK2IhZoJ pic.twitter.com/FCsnDNBFWZ — No Context Reeling In The Years (@ReelingDotJPG) February 25, 2020

Taking place on Wednesday, March 11th, the quiz will be housed in Twenty Two on South Anne Street. A host of familiar faces from the Irish media scene will be on hand to MC the event - with each round based on the most standout moments from the last four decades of Irish history... as captured by Reeling In The Years of course.

All profits on the night will go to supporting Merchant's Quay Ireland, an Irish charity who provide vital supports to people who are homeless, hungry and in addiction - with services ranging from open access crisis intervention and health promotion services to day-support programmes, educational programmes, residential treatment, detox and prison counselling.

Tom Sheppard, Communications Co-ordinator for Merchants Quay Ireland said "We’re delighted that No Context Reeling In The Years has chosen to support Merchants Quay Ireland.

Last year, MQI helped more than 10,000 vulnerable people with support ranging from hot meals and showers to healthcare and drug treatment. This would not be possible without donations from the public.

If those donations come from people guessing what year the line-dancing craze swept Ireland, all the better for it".

Entry costs a tenner a head with teams limited to four people per table. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite, and sure whether you win or lose, isn't it all just a bit of fun anyway?

Get studying.

READ NEXT: Statement released by DCU on rumour of coronavirus case on campus