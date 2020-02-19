Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Bring It On the musical is coming to Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

February 19, 2020 at 10:12am

Share:

There's been a revived interest in cheerleading lately, thanks in part to the Cheer series on Netflix. But now one of the cult classics is bringing the action to a stage near you.

Bring It On the musical is coming to Dublin, and we're feeling peppier already.

Loosely based on the popular movie of the same name, the musical adaptation features quite the all-star line-up including ex-Love Island member Amber Davies who plays head cheerleader Campbell.

Retired British gymnast and Olympian, Louis Smith, will also join Amber on stage - stepping into the role of Cameron.

For anyone unfamiliar with the plot (which is slightly different from the film), let me give you a quick synopsis:

The story follows main character and cheer-royalty Campbell. The newly crowned Squad Captain, she's ready to start her "most cheertastic" year at Truman High School... that is until she's forced to move schools to Jackson High, throwing a complete spanner in the works.

Mix in some extreme competition and over-the-top rivalries and you've got the gist of what to expect.

Produced by Selladoor Productions, the script is co-written by Tony Award Winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff, Whitty, Tom Kitt and lyricist Amanda Green - so you can bet it's good.

Also embarking on a UK tour, the show is set for a five-day run at the Bord Gáis this August. Tickets for Bring It On the musical start from €21 and you can get yours here.

And remember, this is not a democracy; it's a cheerocracy.

READ NEXT:Eight of the best places to get your dumpling fix in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

13 Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram

This is the view from the new rooftop bar coming to Dublin in April

Staycation in Smithfield: 11 reasons it's a class idea

Six unreal classes you can do at this Howth cooking school

You may also love

'Ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans' coming to Dublin venue tonight

Suede and Supergrass among host of massive names announced for Dun Laoghaire summer concerts

This is where Supergrass will be hanging out before their Dublin show on Saturday

UFC returning to Dublin after almost five years

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy