There's been a revived interest in cheerleading lately, thanks in part to the Cheer series on Netflix. But now one of the cult classics is bringing the action to a stage near you.

Bring It On the musical is coming to Dublin, and we're feeling peppier already.

Loosely based on the popular movie of the same name, the musical adaptation features quite the all-star line-up including ex-Love Island member Amber Davies who plays head cheerleader Campbell.

NEXT ADVENTURE 🚨🚨 sooo excited announce I will be playing the leading lady Campbell in the First UK TOUR OF “BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL” 🤩🤩 here’s some behind the scene shots of our poster shoot we did on Wednesday.. eeekkkk ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vVFsmcLdhT — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 14, 2020

Retired British gymnast and Olympian, Louis Smith, will also join Amber on stage - stepping into the role of Cameron.

For anyone unfamiliar with the plot (which is slightly different from the film), let me give you a quick synopsis:

The story follows main character and cheer-royalty Campbell. The newly crowned Squad Captain, she's ready to start her "most cheertastic" year at Truman High School... that is until she's forced to move schools to Jackson High, throwing a complete spanner in the works.

Mix in some extreme competition and over-the-top rivalries and you've got the gist of what to expect.

Produced by Selladoor Productions, the script is co-written by Tony Award Winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff, Whitty, Tom Kitt and lyricist Amanda Green - so you can bet it's good.

Also embarking on a UK tour, the show is set for a five-day run at the Bord Gáis this August. Tickets for Bring It On the musical start from €21 and you can get yours here.

And remember, this is not a democracy; it's a cheerocracy.

