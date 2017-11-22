Your Ultimate Dry January Weekend Guide

There's still plenty to see and do if you're taking a break from the booze

If your head is anything like mine after the Christmas break, even if you’re not doing Dry Jan, you’ll definitely want to stay off the sauce this weekend.



In saying that, we need to get out and enjoy ourselves. Whether it’s to get fit, feel fresh again or to simply keep you entertained, I will gather up the ultimate alcohol-free weekend guides every week.

Here is this weekend's list:

First Fortnight European Mental Health Art And Culture Festival

This festival is completely different to anything you have ever been to, with the aim of changing mental health stigma and it's in Ireland for the first time. This will be the first weekend of it and there is loads to see with the likes of musicians The Academic, Saint Sister and actor Emmet Kirwan all challenging mental health stigma. This could be the perfect way to start off the new year, whether it’s to help yourself or others.

Parkour

Why not try something completely different this weekend? Displacement Parkour are doing an Intro to Parkour course this weekend and who knows, this could be the new you. I certainly would not have thought this would be my cup of tea, but guess what? I will be there jumping my ass off.

Tommy Tiernan

Ireland's favorite funny man, Mr Tommy Tiernan, is doing a number of nights this month in Vicar Street and there are still some tickets left for this Sunday evening. Definitely better than watching the usual Sunday night s**t on telly.

Leinster Game

With a big rugby year ahead, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon and there’s no better way to start than Leinster’s first game of the New Year. What a game it is to kick it all off against Ulster. Get down and support the boys.



The Gaiety Panto

Yes, this is certainly a Christmas thing to do but there is still over a week left at the famous Gaiety Theatre Panto. The Snow Queen will run until Sunday, January 13 and there are still plenty of tickets available.



Ha’Penny Flea Market

There is literally no bad time for a Flea market and the Ha’Penny one, situated in the Grand Social, is definitely worth checking out. They constantly have different stalls and vendors so no week is the same. The Market is only open on Saturdays from noon until 6pm.



Walk Of The Week

This week if you fancy getting some fresh air, I recommend hitting up Howth cliff walk. If you're from this neck of the woods, you may take it for granted but it’s a beautiful stroll and I recommend grabbing a post workout coffee in The Grind.



Make sure you get out and enjoy yourself this weekend. Just because we ain't hitting the pubs, doesn't mean we have to sit around waiting for Monday. Let's make the most of these fresh weekends.

Stay tuned for next week's guide.

