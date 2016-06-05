Best Of What's On Food

Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch

For ladies who brunch...

So the wedding is set, you're absolutely buzzing but you've got a lot of responsibility on your shoulders.

It's time to get yo' ass in gear and prove to the bride that she made the right decision choosing you to stand by her side at the alter... Pressure is on.

It can be tough in the lead up, to actually meet with the other bridesmaids and plan the hen and wedding day but let's be honest, who's going to ditch a delicious brunch? 

Here are some glam places for ladies who love to brunch:

1. Roberta's

This gorge open-plan restaurant never fails. There's ample, comfy seating and a deadly selection of speciality cocktails for brunch on offer from the bar, 'cause bridesmaids neeed to make a toast to the bride-to-be with a few goblets of gin and tonic by their side, right?

They serve up all the brunch classics and oh my word, their house potatoes are out of this world

If you're not feeling gooey eggs or pancakes, there's pizza on offer too - Ideal.

If you want to go the extra mile, you could even book yourselves in for an amazing brunch event with deadly cocktails.

2. Balfes

The Westbury has that air to it, it's just so classy.

Balfes brings hints of Paris and New York to the heart of Dublin City. The sleek venue will provide for the perfect brunch experience, good food, a snuggly outdoor terrace and elegant drinks options.

Can almost hear the champagne glasses clinking. 

A post shared by Balfes (@balfesdublin) on

3. Hey Donna 

If you're looking for something a little different, Hey Donna will be right up your street.

This Middle-Eastern eatery in Rathmines has been causing quite a storm since it opened last year. The menu is full of flavoursome options and seriously good cocktails.

Bottoms up!

A post shared by HEY DONNA (@heydonnadublin) on

4. Angelina's

What better place to eat brunch than by the beautiful canal?

Angelina's know exactly how to do brunch, whether you're looking for sweet or savoury. 

With Mimosas, Bellinis and Rossinis on the menu, you can't go wrong.

A post shared by Angelinas (@angelinasdublin) on

5. Sophie's

This place has one of the best views in the city and it's beyond fab inside.

The Huevos Rancheros here goes down a treat.

6. Herbstreet

Down by The Docklands you'll find the wonderful brunch haven that is Herbstreet.

This place serves up the most incredible pancakes you will ever try, it's like having an orgasm in your mouth tbh.

You can choose from grade A Canadian maple syrup, blueberry, topped with an orange and honey butter, or grilled McCarren Family bacon or sausage, Irish oak smoked salmon with horseradish crème fraiche, and chocolate chips & whipped cream. 

UN-F*CKING-REAL.

7. The Pepper Pot

The Powerscourt Townhouse Centre is one of the classiest spots in Dublin and The Pepper Pot serves a deliciously posh brunch. 

Stunning, hearty salads and decadent coffees is exactly what a bridesmaid brunch needs. 

8. Cinnamon

Brunch goals.

If you're into your coffee, these guys serve a killer flat white.

Happy brunchin'!

