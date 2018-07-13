Here's Where You Can Get Free Pizza This Sunday In Dublin

We like pizza but we like the word free even more.

Sunday is either going to be a very happy or sad day for you.

If you're a football fan, come 8pm on Sunday you won't have a clue what to do with yourself.

The World Cup has filled the moments in between work and sleep and you'd honestly start a petition to have a year-round competition if you thought FIFA would pass it.

Croatia are playing France in the final and although the French are regulars on the big stage - their last win was in 1998 - their opponents only had their first ever tournament in the same year.

So, naturally you'd like to see the underdogs do well, especially after they bet England too.

And The Back Page are giving away free pizza to anyone who comes in dressed like Ivan Rakitić for the game.

Rakitić is a baller and a pure messer (he said he'll get a forehead tattoo if Croatia win) and although he looks slick as fuck right now, there was a time when he looked like the above photo.

And that's what The Back Page want you to recreate. If you have long hair, you're laughing 'cause all you need is the costume.

Go on, free pizza is at stake.

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here