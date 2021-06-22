Headliners announced for outdoor pilot gig with 3,500 attendees

By James Fenton

June 22, 2021 at 3:06pm

Headliners announced for outdoor pilot gig with 3,500 attendees

Gavin James will headline a 3,500-capacity show at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday, July 3.

The pilot music event will see Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Sharon Shannon and more stellar names from the Irish music industry take to the stage at the Dublin venue. A one-metre social distancing regulation will be in place and rapid antigen testing will be an entry requirement.

3,500 people will be allowed to attend the event which will be hosted by comedy duo The 2 Johnnies.

More details are expected to be announced shortly.

