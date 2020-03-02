Kings of Leon coming to Dublin this summer

Kings of Leon have announced that they will be returning to Dublin this summer.

For the first time in three years, Kings of Leon will perform in Dublin when they take to the stage at the RDS Arena on July 1, 2020.

Tickets for the gig are priced at €69.50 and they will go on sale at 8am this Friday, March 6, from Ticketmaster.

The Grammy winners last played Dublin on July 4, 2017, when they sold out the 3Arena.

Kings of Leon have not released new music since 2016 and there is currently no sign of a new album from the Followill lads, who founded the group in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999.

Fans who get their hands on tickets to the RDS Arena show can expect to be treated to some of the band's greatest hits such as Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, both of which earned them Grammy Awards.

The group has already booked a string of gigs around Europe this summer.

