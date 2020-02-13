Close

Kodaline have announced three intimate shows at the Olympia

By James Fenton

February 13, 2020 at 10:53am

Kodaline have added to the plethora of gigs being announced today by confirming a run of three intimate gigs at the Olympia Theatre.

After news that Ronan Keating has announced a comeback show at Vicar Street and that JLS will play the 3 Arena, Kodaline have confirmed that they will perform at the Olympia on Wednesday, May 27, Thursday, May 28 and Monday, June 1.

In a post on Instagram, the band said: 'We are so excited to be heading back to the Olympia theatre for a very intimate run of shows. This venue holds a very special place in our hearts and we want to make these nights ones to remember! Can’t wait to see you all there.'

Tickets for the shows are only being made available to subscribers to the Kodaline mailing list and if you're not on it already you can sign up here. The deadline for signing up is 5pm on Tuesday, February 18 with tickets being made available to subscribers early the following day.

Always a popular live act, Kodaline sprang to public attention under their previous name 21 Demands when they appeared on RTE's You're A Star in 2006.

They released their debut EP in 2012 and have gone from strength to strength ever since. Their music has also gained plenty of attention away from Ireland, appearing in major TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries.

 

 

