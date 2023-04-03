5 markets to check out in Dublin over April

If you're in the market for a new weekend activity...

April is here, and while we're under no illusion that it won't be wet or windy like March and February before it, the days are getting longer and brighter, and even slightly warmer, and for that, we can be grateful.

If you're planning some weekend activities this April, then there's a fair few markets that might just tickle your fancy happening in Dublin, and one making an epic return a little outside of it.

Rainbow Umbrella Market

Location: Street 66

Rainbow Umbrella Market is back at Street 66 on April 22nd, taking place between 12pm and 5pm. While allies are welcome to attend the market, the vendor slots are exclusively for LGBTQIA+ business owners in order to provide a safe space for them to showcase and sell their work.

If you're a queer creator or small business, you can apply to be a vendor at Rainbow Umbrella Market on their website now.

The Green Door Market

Location: Bluebell

While we're all praying for nicer weather, if March is anything to go by, we could be in for more wind and rain this month which makes walking around an outdoor market less than desirable.

Luckily The Green Door Market, which runs Wednesday to Sunday in Bluebell, Dublin 12, is indoors, and you'll find an extensive range of organic fruit and veg, fish, cheese, smoked meats, pantry products, and more when you visit.

Studio B Spring Fair

Location: Smock Alley Theatre

Based in the stunning Smock Alley Theatre, the Studio B Spring Fair is taking place on Saturday April 15th, bringing together a number of predominantly female founded Irish brands in the affordable luxury space, including True Beauty, Croia Jewellery, Fem Fuelz, Gym + Coffee, and many more.

An entry ticket costs €15, which includes a goodie bag, costing over €30, and a raffle ticket. The Spring Fair will host two shopping experiences between 12pm-3.00pm and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

Moore Street Easter Market

Location: Moore Street

With Easter fast approaching, Moore Street are kicking off the celebrations with this new market, taking place from Thursday 6th April until Saturday 8th. It will take place between 11am and 5pm, and you can expect food, crafts, and live music.

Moore Street will see a whole new host of markets heading into summer as part of Dublin City Council's new Summer in the City programme; you can check out the whole schedule on their website.

St. Anne's Park Market

Location: Raheny

This outdoor food market can be found at St. Anne's Park in Dublin 5. The market has previously featured businesses such as The Hot Potato, Cold Boi, Seoul Kitchen and more, and is well worth a visit on a weekend morning if you're looking for some arts and crafts, or just a hot drink to keep you going on a walk.

St. Anne's Park Market runs every Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Honourable Mention:

Mountain View

Location: Kilkenny

If you're willing to travel to satiate your love of markets, then Mountain View will not disappoint. We were delighted to hear about the return of this family-run farmers market, set amongst the rolling hills of the Kilkenny countryside.

Set on 120 acres alongside an award-winning wedding venue and glamping village, the 75-stall market will bring with it an eclectic mix of food, crafts and clothing, ideal for a lazy Sunday afternoon of browsing.

The market will run every Sunday until late September.

