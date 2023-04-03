DCC announce a series of weekly markets on Moore Street

There are set to be over 100 days of themed events.

Last week Dublin City Council announced the launch of their new programme 'Summer in the City' which consists of weekly markets on Moore Street. Some of the upcoming themes include Easter, The Eurovision, Bealtaine Festival, Pride, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Africa Day and Heritage Week.

We're delighted to announce a new programme of weekly markets at the city's oldest newest market on Moore St, featuring over 100 days of themed events! pic.twitter.com/z1KWKscv1J — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) March 29, 2023

More exciting still, there's set to be a new night-time food festival called Street Feast, something Dublin people young and old will be delighted to hear (if there's one thing we collectively get a buzz over, it's a market).

Moore Street is no stranger to markets; it is Dublin's oldest space for street traders, and has been hosting vendors since the 18th Century. As stated on their website, "the merchant culture of Moore Street is woven into the fabric of the city" and we're so glad they're embracing that culture with open arms for summer 2023.

Newly appointed Market Curator, formerly the festival curator of KnockanStockan Christina Quill said this of the new programme:

“We recognise the huge importance of Moore Street as a traditional market destination, and we also want Moore Street to become a new multi-cultural space in Dublin. We’re looking for artists with ideas to create new projects inspired by Moore Street art, print, music, performance, installation. We are also looking for traders of all kinds to trade on a regular basis! It's a great opportunity for new start-ups to try a business in a low-risk format in a maximum footfall area.’’

Head over to their website if you're a fellow trader interested in setting up here.

Currently the Moore Street markets are only running on Fridays and Saturdays between 11am and 5pm, but as we approach summer this will extend to 3-4 days a week. The full schedule is available online now.

Something that's worth noting is that while it's still TBA on-site, there is a section for Christmas Markets, beginning in November, to look forward to.

